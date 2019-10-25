New SMILE DOWN THE RUNWAY Trailer Highlights The Main Cast
A new trailer for the upcoming Winter 2020 TV anime Smile Down the Runway has been released.
The TV anime adaptation of Kotoba Inoya's Smile Down the Runway (Runway de Waratte) from Studio Ezo'la (Happy Sugar Life) will premiere in January during the Winter 2020 anime season.
Per the video Yumiri Hanamori (Evileye in Overlord and Seth in Radiant) portrays Chiyuki Fujito and Natsuki Hanae (Rokuro in Twin Star Exorcist and Maki in Stars Align) voices Ikuto Tsumura.
The ongoing manga has released 12 volumes to date since it was first serialized in Kodnasha's Weekly Shonen Magazine back in May 2017.
Ami Sakaguchi will sing the show's OP, "Lion."
Chiyuki Fujito has a dream: to become a Paris Collection model. The problem is, she's too short to be a model, and everyone around her tells her so! But no matter what they say, she won't give up. Her classmate, a poor student named Ikuto Tsumura, also has a dream: to become a fashion designer.
One day Chiyuki tells him that it's “probably impossible” for him, causing him to consider giving it up … ?! This is the story of two individuals wholeheartedly chasing after their dreams in spite of all the negativity that comes after them!
