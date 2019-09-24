 Sony Consolidates FUNIMATION And ANIPLEX Into One Mega Anime Company
Sony recently acquired Funimation back in 2017 for an estimated $143M USD and it seems the Japanese conglomerate has big plans for the anime streaming company.

According to Variety, Japan-based Aniplex will be folded into the operations and infrastructure of US-based Funimation. Both companies are owned by Sony, who acquired Funimation in 2017- making a merger a no-brainer. In addition, the Aniplex subsidiaries Wakanim (France) and Madman (Australia) will be folded into Funimation as well.


Sony Pictures Television chairman Mike Hopkins stated via press release, "Anime is a growing area of importance for us at Sony Pictures Television. By combining these businesses, we immediately increase our global reach and expertise in [subscription] VOD, theatrical, home video, merchandising, events and more.”

Earlier in 2019, Sony purchased Manga Entertainment, a leading distributor and licensor of manga and anime in the U.K. and Ireland.
