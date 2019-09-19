Teaser For A DESTRUCTIVE GOD SITS NEXT TO ME Anime Adaptation Streamed By EMT Squared
Crunchyroll has uploaded an English-subtitled trailer for EMT Squared's upcoming anime adaptation of Arata Aki's A Destructive God Sits Next to Me shojo comedy manga. The series will premiere during the Winter 2020 anime season in January.
The 2013 shojo manga A Destructive God Sits Next to Me aka Boku no Tonari ni Ankoku Hakaishin ga Imasu will receive an anime adaptation in 2020 from EMT Squared (Assassin's Pride).
To date, Aki has published 9 collected volumes of the manga in Media Factory's monthly shojo manga magazine, Monthly Comic Gene. The anime was first announced back in September 2018 so fans of the series have had a lengthier wait than usual.
Seri Koyuki is just trying to have a normal school life, but instead he ends up acting as the straight man to his odd classmate, Kabuto Hanadori. Kabuto is is a delusional high school student, whose fantasies range from believing he is a knight on a journey, to claiming that removing his eyepatch will release a darker alter-ego who he refers to as Michael Offenbarung Dunkelheit. Seri is determined not to let himself get pushed around by Kabuto, but it seems that this will be easier said than done!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]