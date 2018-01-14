Top 15 Anime To Watch On Amazon Prime Now That Anime Strike Is Dead

North American anime fans were stunned last week, when Amazon announced that its unpopular Anime Strike service would immediately cease operations and that all of its anime would be made available to basic Amazon Prime subscribers.



Anime Strike began on January 17, 2017 and officially ended on January 5, 2018, given the Amazon just under a year to experiment and compile data. Whatever they saw, they didn't like it as the service ended- however, we've had 4 anime seasons of top-notch anime content locked behind a double paywall that many fans refused to pay. Well, if you already had an Amazon Prime account and didn't succumb to the lure of kissanime.net, you suddenly have a boatload of shows to catch up on. Luckily for you, we're here to help.

1.)Inuyashiki

Inuyashiki just aired during Anime Strike's last season of operation (Fall 2017) and some anime fans called it the best new show to debut. However as if with the majority of Anime Strike titles, not as many people saw it compared to new shows that aired on Crunchyroll and Funimation.



Studio: MAPPA

Episode Count: 11

Status: Complete (adapted al 10 volumes of the manga)

Demographic: Seinen

Based on: Manga written by Hiroya Oku (mangaka for Gantz)

Synopsis: Inuyashiki Ichirou is down on his luck. While only 58 years old, his geriatric looks often have him written off as a pathetic old man by the world around him and he's constantly ignored and disrespected by his family despite all that he's done to support them. On top of everything else, his doctor has revealed that he has cancer and it appears that he has little time left in this world. But just when it seems things couldn't get any worse, a blinding light in the night sky strikes the earth where Ichirou stands. He later wakes up to find himself unscathed, but he soon starts to notice that there's something... different about himself. However, it turns out that these strange, new changes are just what Ichirou needs to take a new lease on life and now it seems like there's nothing to stop him from being a hero worthy of the respect that he never had before... unless, that is, there was someone else out there with these same changes...

Inuyashiki just aired during Anime Strike's last season of operation (Fall 2017) and some anime fans called it the best new show to debut. However as if with the majority of Anime Strike titles, not as many people saw it compared to new shows that aired on Crunchyroll and Funimation.MAPPA11Complete (adapted al 10 volumes of the manga)SeinenManga written by Hiroya Oku (mangaka for Gantz)Inuyashiki Ichirou is down on his luck. While only 58 years old, his geriatric looks often have him written off as a pathetic old man by the world around him and he's constantly ignored and disrespected by his family despite all that he's done to support them. On top of everything else, his doctor has revealed that he has cancer and it appears that he has little time left in this world. But just when it seems things couldn't get any worse, a blinding light in the night sky strikes the earth where Ichirou stands. He later wakes up to find himself unscathed, but he soon starts to notice that there's something... different about himself. However, it turns out that these strange, new changes are just what Ichirou needs to take a new lease on life and now it seems like there's nothing to stop him from being a hero worthy of the respect that he never had before... unless, that is, there was someone else out there with these same changes...

2.Anonymous Noise aka Fukumenkei Noizu

If you're an anime fan, you know Japan definitely likes its shojos to have incredibly (unnecessarily complicated) love triangles. Anonymous Noise certainly doesn't disappoint. The Spring 2017 series follows a young teenage girl, desperate to reunite with not one, but two childhood crushes whom she made a promise to reunite with through her singing. However, despite the fact that she's very passionate about music, she's not a very good singer...



Studio: Brain's Base

Episode Count: 12

Status: Complete with chance for sequel (anime adapted first 29 chapters of the manga, which is still ongoing and currently has 46 chapters released)

Demographic: shojo

Based on: Ongoing Manga written by Ryoko Fukuyama

Synopsis: A girl who loves to sing, Nino Arisugawa experiences her first heart-wrenching goodbye when her beloved childhood friend, Momo, moves away. And after Nino befriends Yuzu, a music composer, she experiences another sad parting! With music as their common ground and only outlet, how will unrequited love play out? Since both boys promised Nino that they will find her one day through her singing, she holds on to that hope and continues to reach out with her voice. Now in high school, Nino serendipitously reunites with Yuzu, but she yearns to see Momo again…

If you're an anime fan, you know Japan definitely likes its shojos to have incredibly (unnecessarily complicated) love triangles. Anonymous Noise certainly doesn't disappoint. The Spring 2017 series follows a young teenage girl, desperate to reunite with not one, but two childhood crushes whom she made a promise to reunite with through her singing. However, despite the fact that she's very passionate about music, she's not a very good singer...Brain's Base12Complete with chance for sequel (anime adapted first 29 chapters of the manga, which is still ongoing and currently has 46 chapters released)shojoOngoing Manga written by Ryoko FukuyamaA girl who loves to sing, Nino Arisugawa experiences her first heart-wrenching goodbye when her beloved childhood friend, Momo, moves away. And after Nino befriends Yuzu, a music composer, she experiences another sad parting! With music as their common ground and only outlet, how will unrequited love play out? Since both boys promised Nino that they will find her one day through her singing, she holds on to that hope and continues to reach out with her voice. Now in high school, Nino serendipitously reunites with Yuzu, but she yearns to see Momo again…

3.)Princess Principal

An original work from Studio Actas and Studio 3Hz, this steampunk fantasy follows a group of young female spies hellbent on winning the Cold War for the Commonwealth over the despicable ruling class of the Kingdom- with the Commonwealth and the Kingdom formerly being the city of London before the discovery of an alien material led to a Berlin Wall-esque splitting the city in half. Though the aesthetic of Princess Principal implies it will be a show about "cute girls, doing cute things," the Summer 2017 series doesn't shy away from violence and adult themes.



Studio: Actas & Studio 3Hz

Episode Count: 12

Status: Complete but chance for a sequel as it's an original story, the series director attended Anime NYC 2017 and told the audience that Bandai informed him that a second season depends on how many Ange figures (merchandise) are sold

Demographic: Seinen

Based On: original work

Synopsis: In the early 20th century, the discovery of the substance Cavorite allowed the production of advanced military technology and steered the country toward conflict. London is now divided by a wall, and the Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Albion battle a silent war where espionage is the only weapon that can destabilize the enemy. A group of girls from the prestigious Queen's Mayfaire school work as undercover spies for the Commonwealth. Led by Dorothy, an experienced driver with a striking personality, their group includes the talents of Ange le Carré, a cold-blooded liar and expert sharpshooter; Chise, a proficient samurai; and Beatrice, a voice-mimicking specialist. They use their unique individual skills for the Commonwealth to survive in a dark world filled with conspiracy, mystery, and infiltration. In the shadow of the war, they have only one goal in mind: completing their mission.

An original work from Studio Actas and Studio 3Hz, this steampunk fantasy follows a group of young female spies hellbent on winning the Cold War for the Commonwealth over the despicable ruling class of the Kingdom- with the Commonwealth and the Kingdom formerly being the city of London before the discovery of an alien material led to a Berlin Wall-esque splitting the city in half. Though the aesthetic of Princess Principal implies it will be a show about "cute girls, doing cute things," the Summer 2017 series doesn't shy away from violence and adult themes.Actas & Studio 3Hz12Complete but chance for a sequel as it's an original story, the series director attended Anime NYC 2017 and told the audience that Bandai informed him that a second season depends on how many Ange figures (merchandise) are soldSeinenoriginal workIn the early 20th century, the discovery of the substance Cavorite allowed the production of advanced military technology and steered the country toward conflict. London is now divided by a wall, and the Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Albion battle a silent war where espionage is the only weapon that can destabilize the enemy. A group of girls from the prestigious Queen's Mayfaire school work as undercover spies for the Commonwealth. Led by Dorothy, an experienced driver with a striking personality, their group includes the talents of Ange le Carré, a cold-blooded liar and expert sharpshooter; Chise, a proficient samurai; and Beatrice, a voice-mimicking specialist. They use their unique individual skills for the Commonwealth to survive in a dark world filled with conspiracy, mystery, and infiltration. In the shadow of the war, they have only one goal in mind: completing their mission.

4.)Made in Abyss

It was the darling anime of the Summer 2017 season that swept the anime fandom by surprise. An equal blend of chibbiness, sci-fi thrills and pure terror, Made in Abyss was the perfect mixture of modern anime aesthetics and old school etiquette. On top of that, the series has a fantastic soundtrack, courtesy of sound designer You Tomada and composer Kevin Penkin.



Studio: Kinema Citrus

Episode Count: 13

Status: Complete with second season confirmed at a special Made in Abyss event in November 2017

Demographic: Seinen

Based On: Ongoing web manga from Akihito Tsukushi

Synopsis: The Abyss—a gaping chasm stretching down into the depths of the earth, filled with mysterious creatures and relics from a time long past. How did it come to be? What lies at the bottom? Countless brave individuals, known as Divers, have sought to solve these mysteries of the Abyss, fearlessly descending into its darkest realms. The best and bravest of the Divers, the White Whistles, are hailed as legends by those who remain on the surface.



Riko, daughter of the missing White Whistle Lyza the Annihilator, aspires to become like her mother and explore the furthest reaches of the Abyss. However, just a novice Red Whistle herself, she is only permitted to roam its most upper layer. Even so, Riko has a chance encounter with a mysterious robot with the appearance of an ordinary young boy. She comes to name him Reg, and he has no recollection of the events preceding his discovery. Certain that the technology to create Reg must come from deep within the Abyss, the two decide to venture forth into the chasm to recover his memories and see the bottom of the great pit with their own eyes. However, they know not of the harsh reality that is the true existence of the Abyss. It was the darling anime of the Summer 2017 season that swept the anime fandom by surprise. An equal blend of chibbiness, sci-fi thrills and pure terror, Made in Abyss was the perfect mixture of modern anime aesthetics and old school etiquette. On top of that, the series has a fantastic soundtrack, courtesy of sound designer You Tomada and composer Kevin Penkin.: Kinema Citrus13Complete with second season confirmed at a special Made in Abyss event in November 2017: SeinenOngoing web manga from Akihito TsukushiThe Abyss—a gaping chasm stretching down into the depths of the earth, filled with mysterious creatures and relics from a time long past. How did it come to be? What lies at the bottom? Countless brave individuals, known as Divers, have sought to solve these mysteries of the Abyss, fearlessly descending into its darkest realms. The best and bravest of the Divers, the White Whistles, are hailed as legends by those who remain on the surface.Riko, daughter of the missing White Whistle Lyza the Annihilator, aspires to become like her mother and explore the furthest reaches of the Abyss. However, just a novice Red Whistle herself, she is only permitted to roam its most upper layer. Even so, Riko has a chance encounter with a mysterious robot with the appearance of an ordinary young boy. She comes to name him Reg, and he has no recollection of the events preceding his discovery. Certain that the technology to create Reg must come from deep within the Abyss, the two decide to venture forth into the chasm to recover his memories and see the bottom of the great pit with their own eyes. However, they know not of the harsh reality that is the true existence of the Abyss.

5.)Re:Creators

It's the reverse of the isekai genre. Instead of a normal person from the real world getting sucked into a video game or magical dimension, the characters from popular manga series get transported into our world. You like Gundam? There's a mech pilot. Tough as nails, gun fanatic similar to Revy from Black Lagoon? There's one of those too. If magical girls are more your speed, there's one of those too. There's even characters from a shojo romantic comedy that get transported to our world to hilarious effect. All of these characters have to learn that the rules and story tropes that govern their world hold no sway in our reality. It's a lesson that often results in many laugh-out-loud moments but sometimes there's more deadly consequences.



Studio: TROYCA

Episode Count: 22

Status: Completed

Demographic: Seinen

Based On: Original Work

Synopsis: Humans have designed countless worlds—each one born from the unique imagination of its creator. Souta Mizushino is a high school student who aspires to be such a creator by writing and illustrating his own light novel. One day, while watching anime for inspiration, he is briefly transported into a fierce fight scene. When he returns to the real world, he realizes something is amiss: the anime's headstrong heroine, Celestia Yupitilia, has somehow returned with him.



Before long, other fictional characters appear in the world, carrying the hopes and scars of their home. A princely knight, a magical girl, a ruthless brawler, and many others now crowd the streets of Japan. However, the most mysterious one is a woman in full military regalia, dubbed "Gunpuku no Himegimi," who knows far more than she should about the creators' world. Despite this, no one knows her true name or the world she is from.



Meanwhile, Souta and Celestia work together with Meteora Österreich, a calm and composed librarian NPC, to uncover the meaning behind these unnatural events. With powerful forces at play, the once clear line between reality and imagination continues to blur, leading to a fateful meeting between creators and those they created. It's the reverse of the isekai genre. Instead of a normal person from the real world getting sucked into a video game or magical dimension, the characters from popular manga series get transported into our world. You like Gundam? There's a mech pilot. Tough as nails, gun fanatic similar to Revy from Black Lagoon? There's one of those too. If magical girls are more your speed, there's one of those too. There's even characters from a shojo romantic comedy that get transported to our world to hilarious effect. All of these characters have to learn that the rules and story tropes that govern their world hold no sway in our reality. It's a lesson that often results in many laugh-out-loud moments but sometimes there's more deadly consequences.TROYCA22CompletedSeinenOriginal WorkHumans have designed countless worlds—each one born from the unique imagination of its creator. Souta Mizushino is a high school student who aspires to be such a creator by writing and illustrating his own light novel. One day, while watching anime for inspiration, he is briefly transported into a fierce fight scene. When he returns to the real world, he realizes something is amiss: the anime's headstrong heroine, Celestia Yupitilia, has somehow returned with him.Before long, other fictional characters appear in the world, carrying the hopes and scars of their home. A princely knight, a magical girl, a ruthless brawler, and many others now crowd the streets of Japan. However, the most mysterious one is a woman in full military regalia, dubbed "Gunpuku no Himegimi," who knows far more than she should about the creators' world. Despite this, no one knows her true name or the world she is from.Meanwhile, Souta and Celestia work together with Meteora Österreich, a calm and composed librarian NPC, to uncover the meaning behind these unnatural events. With powerful forces at play, the once clear line between reality and imagination continues to blur, leading to a fateful meeting between creators and those they created.

6.)Girls' Last Tour aka Shōjo Shūmatsu Ryokō

The Fall 2017 anime series just wrapped in December, the anime is in a post-apocalyptic setting where young girls are determined to escape the nightmarish landscape of their "current level" and ascend to the upper levels of the City, as their convinced that humanity simply built another level over the skeletal remains of the civilization they destroyed. Motorcycles, tanks, airplanes, elevators, robots- they'll use whatever they can to make their way to the top. As with all White Fox properties (they made Re:Zero and Steins; Gate) Girls' Last Tour doesn't unfold in a straightforward manner and will subvert your expectations at several turns.



Studio: White Fox

Episode Count: 12

Status: Completed and adapted all 6 volumes of the manga

Demographic: Seinen, Sci-fi

Based On: Manga written and illustrated by Tsukumizu

Synopsis: Civilization is dead, but Chito and Yuuri are still alive. So they hop aboard their beloved Kettenkrad motorbike and aimlessly wander the ruins of the world they once knew. Day after hopeless day, they look for their next meal and fuel for their ride. But as long as the two are together, even an existence as bleak as theirs has a ray or two of sunshine in it, whether they're sucking down their fill of soup or hunting for machine parts to tinker with. For two girls in a world full of nothing, the experiences, and feelings the two share give them something to live for... The Fall 2017 anime series just wrapped in December, the anime is in a post-apocalyptic setting where young girls are determined to escape the nightmarish landscape of their "current level" and ascend to the upper levels of the City, as their convinced that humanity simply built another level over the skeletal remains of the civilization they destroyed. Motorcycles, tanks, airplanes, elevators, robots- they'll use whatever they can to make their way to the top. As with all White Fox properties (they made Re:Zero and Steins; Gate) Girls' Last Tour doesn't unfold in a straightforward manner and will subvert your expectations at several turns.Studio: White FoxEpisode Count: 12Status: Completed and adapted all 6 volumes of the mangaDemographic: Seinen, Sci-fiBased On: Manga written and illustrated by TsukumizuSynopsis: Civilization is dead, but Chito and Yuuri are still alive. So they hop aboard their beloved Kettenkrad motorbike and aimlessly wander the ruins of the world they once knew. Day after hopeless day, they look for their next meal and fuel for their ride. But as long as the two are together, even an existence as bleak as theirs has a ray or two of sunshine in it, whether they're sucking down their fill of soup or hunting for machine parts to tinker with. For two girls in a world full of nothing, the experiences, and feelings the two share give them something to live for...

7.)Scum's Wish aka Kuzu no Honkai

The content in this anime was so graphic, a parental group in Japan launched a campaign to get it removed from airwaves. However, Scum's Wish is only extreme by Japanese standards - a country where 40% of the residents aged 18 to 34 are virgins and government is actively trying to find a solution to its low birthrate (makes you wonder how they'd respond to something like Game of Thrones). On second thought, Japan should actually be watching more shows like Scum's Wish. The series centers on two high school students who are in love with adults that happen to be dating each other. To cope with their unrequited love that has no hope of ever being returned, the two teens enter into a proxy-relationship, with each serving as a substitute for the adult they truly wish were doing all of the naughty things the pair get up to.



Studio: Lerche

Episode Count: 12

Status: Complete and adapted all 8 volumes of the manga

Demographic: Seinen, Romance, Josei

Based On: Manga written by Mengo Yokoyari

Synopsis: To the outside world, Hanabi Yasuraoka and Mugi Awaya are the perfect couple. But in reality, they just share the same secret pain: they are both in love with other people they cannot be with.



Hanabi has loved her childhood friend and neighbor Narumi Kanai for as long as she can remember, so she is elated to discover that he is her new homeroom teacher. However, Narumi is soon noticed by the music teacher, Akane Minagawa, and a relationship begins to blossom between them, much to Hanabi's dismay.



Mugi was tutored by Akane in middle school, and has been in love with her since then. Through a chance meeting in the hallway, he encounters Hanabi. As these two lonely souls spend more time together, they decide to use each other as a substitute for the one they truly love, sharing physical intimacy with one another in order to stave off their loneliness. The content in this anime was so graphic, a parental group in Japan launched a campaign to get it removed from airwaves. However, Scum's Wish is only extreme by Japanese standards - a country where 40% of the residents aged 18 to 34 are virgins and government is actively trying to find a solution to its low birthrate (makes you wonder how they'd respond to something like Game of Thrones). On second thought, Japan should actually be watching more shows like Scum's Wish. The series centers on two high school students who are in love with adults that happen to be dating each other. To cope with their unrequited love that has no hope of ever being returned, the two teens enter into a proxy-relationship, with each serving as a substitute for the adult they truly wish were doing all of the naughty things the pair get up to.Lerche12Complete and adapted all 8 volumes of the mangaSeinen, Romance, JoseiManga written by Mengo YokoyariTo the outside world, Hanabi Yasuraoka and Mugi Awaya are the perfect couple. But in reality, they just share the same secret pain: they are both in love with other people they cannot be with.Hanabi has loved her childhood friend and neighbor Narumi Kanai for as long as she can remember, so she is elated to discover that he is her new homeroom teacher. However, Narumi is soon noticed by the music teacher, Akane Minagawa, and a relationship begins to blossom between them, much to Hanabi's dismay.Mugi was tutored by Akane in middle school, and has been in love with her since then. Through a chance meeting in the hallway, he encounters Hanabi. As these two lonely souls spend more time together, they decide to use each other as a substitute for the one they truly love, sharing physical intimacy with one another in order to stave off their loneliness.

8.)Land of the Lustrous aka Houseki no Kuni

If you're tired of all the magical girls, isekai and slice of life that's currently dominating the genre then Land of the Lustrous might be exactly what you're seeking. The high concept series follows a far-distant future where genderless lifeforms based on various gems and stones are in the middle of a war against an alien race that wants to turn them into jewelry. The lead character is one that's not durable enough to become a fighter on the front lines despite her wishes. The Studio Orange anime is an example of cgi done right and has been a counterpoint for fans in debates about how terrible the new Berserk 2016 anime was.



Studio: Orange

Episode Count: 12

Status: Complete, adapted up to volume 5 of an ongoing manga that currently has 8 volumes published

Demographic: Seinen, Fantasy

Based On: Ongoing manga written and illustrated by Haruko Ichikawa

Synopsis: In the distant future, a new immortal and genderless life form called Gems populate the Earth. The 28 Gems must fight against the Lunarians, who attack them regularly to abduct them and to turn them into decorations. Each Gem is assigned a role, such as a fighter or a medic.



Being only 300 years old, Phosphophyllite is the youngest of the Gems and has no assignment yet. They want to help to fight the Moon Dwellers, but are too weak and brittle for battle. One day the master of Gems, Kongou (Adamantine), assigns them the task of creating a natural history encyclopedia. If you're tired of all the magical girls, isekai and slice of life that's currently dominating the genre then Land of the Lustrous might be exactly what you're seeking. The high concept series follows a far-distant future where genderless lifeforms based on various gems and stones are in the middle of a war against an alien race that wants to turn them into jewelry. The lead character is one that's not durable enough to become a fighter on the front lines despite her wishes. The Studio Orange anime is an example of cgi done right and has been a counterpoint for fans in debates about how terrible the new Berserk 2016 anime was.Orange12Complete, adapted up to volume 5 of an ongoing manga that currently has 8 volumes publishedSeinen, FantasyOngoing manga written and illustrated by Haruko IchikawaIn the distant future, a new immortal and genderless life form called Gems populate the Earth. The 28 Gems must fight against the Lunarians, who attack them regularly to abduct them and to turn them into decorations. Each Gem is assigned a role, such as a fighter or a medic.Being only 300 years old, Phosphophyllite is the youngest of the Gems and has no assignment yet. They want to help to fight the Moon Dwellers, but are too weak and brittle for battle. One day the master of Gems, Kongou (Adamantine), assigns them the task of creating a natural history encyclopedia.

9.)The Great Passage aka Fune wo Amu

The Fall 2016 anime series is definitely a prime example of the type of anime that airs on the Noitimina late-night programming block in Japan. The series follows two employees at the Genbu Publishing company- one retiring and a young salesman picked as his replacement. The goal is to make a new dictionary of the Japanese language and it will literally take both of their lifetimes to complete it. The slice-of-life series is a captivating look into Japanese ideas of romance, workplace, friendship and how bonds are forged and broken.



Studio: Zexcs

Episode Count: 11

Status: Complete

Demographic: Seinen

Based On: Based on a novel written by Shion Miura

Synopsis: Kouhei Araki, a veteran editor of the dictionary editorial division at Genbu Publishing, plans to retire in order to better care for his ailing wife. However, before retiring, he must find a replacement to complete his latest project: a new dictionary called "The Great Passage." But no matter where he looks, he cannot find anyone suitable, as making a dictionary requires a wealth of patience, time, and dedication.



Mitsuya Majime works in Genbu Publishing's sales division, yet he has poor social skills and an inability to read the mood in most situations. In spite of this, he excels at having an enthusiasm for words thanks to his love of reading and careful personality. It is these skills that draw Araki to him and prompt him to offer Majime a position in the dictionary editorial department. As Majime accepts his new position, he finds himself unsure of his abilities and questioning whether he will fit in with his new co-workers. Yet amid the vast sea of words, The Great Passage will bring them together. The Fall 2016 anime series is definitely a prime example of the type of anime that airs on the Noitimina late-night programming block in Japan. The series follows two employees at the Genbu Publishing company- one retiring and a young salesman picked as his replacement. The goal is to make a new dictionary of the Japanese language and it will literally take both of their lifetimes to complete it. The slice-of-life series is a captivating look into Japanese ideas of romance, workplace, friendship and how bonds are forged and broken.Zexcs11CompleteSeinenBased on a novel written by Shion Miura: Kouhei Araki, a veteran editor of the dictionary editorial division at Genbu Publishing, plans to retire in order to better care for his ailing wife. However, before retiring, he must find a replacement to complete his latest project: a new dictionary called "The Great Passage." But no matter where he looks, he cannot find anyone suitable, as making a dictionary requires a wealth of patience, time, and dedication.Mitsuya Majime works in Genbu Publishing's sales division, yet he has poor social skills and an inability to read the mood in most situations. In spite of this, he excels at having an enthusiasm for words thanks to his love of reading and careful personality. It is these skills that draw Araki to him and prompt him to offer Majime a position in the dictionary editorial department. As Majime accepts his new position, he finds himself unsure of his abilities and questioning whether he will fit in with his new co-workers. Yet amid the vast sea of words, The Great Passage will bring them together.

10.)Grimoire of Zero aka Zero kara Hajimeru Mahou no Sho

It's a seinen series but in reality, it's more of a shonen series that's aimed at adults. The story is set in a world where certain people are born with the appearance of various animals due to a centuries old curse from a witch. The theft of an incredibly powerful spellbook threatens for the war between humans and witches to breakout anew and it's up to Zero and a Tiger-life "beastfallen to recover it. The price for the mercenaries aid? To lift the curse and make him human. Along the way, several companions join the party and they often find themselves in humourously erotic situations that make the series a borderline ecchi.



Studio: White Fox

Episode Count: 12

Status: Complete

Demographic: Seinen, Fantasy

Based On: Light Novel written by Kakeru Kobashiri and illustrated by Yoshinori Shizuma

Synopsis: In a world of constant war between humans and witches, there exist the "beastfallen"—cursed humans born with the appearance and strength of an animal. Their physical prowess and bestial nature cause them to be feared and shunned by both humans and witches. As a result, many beastfallen become sellswords, making their living through hunting witches.



Despite the enmity between the races, a lighthearted witch named Zero enlists a beastfallen whom she refers to as "Mercenary" to act as her protector. He travels with Zero and Albus, a young magician, on their search for the Grimoire of Zero: a powerful spell book that could be extremely dangerous in the wrong hands. During their journey, his inner kindness is revealed as he starts to show compassion and sympathy towards humans and witches alike, and the unlikely companions grow together. It's a seinen series but in reality, it's more of a shonen series that's aimed at adults. The story is set in a world where certain people are born with the appearance of various animals due to a centuries old curse from a witch. The theft of an incredibly powerful spellbook threatens for the war between humans and witches to breakout anew and it's up to Zero and a Tiger-life "beastfallen to recover it. The price for the mercenaries aid? To lift the curse and make him human. Along the way, several companions join the party and they often find themselves in humourously erotic situations that make the series a borderline ecchi.Studio: White FoxEpisode Count: 12Status: CompleteDemographic: Seinen, FantasyBased On: Light Novel written by Kakeru Kobashiri and illustrated by Yoshinori ShizumaSynopsis: In a world of constant war between humans and witches, there exist the "beastfallen"—cursed humans born with the appearance and strength of an animal. Their physical prowess and bestial nature cause them to be feared and shunned by both humans and witches. As a result, many beastfallen become sellswords, making their living through hunting witches.Despite the enmity between the races, a lighthearted witch named Zero enlists a beastfallen whom she refers to as "Mercenary" to act as her protector. He travels with Zero and Albus, a young magician, on their search for the Grimoire of Zero: a powerful spell book that could be extremely dangerous in the wrong hands. During their journey, his inner kindness is revealed as he starts to show compassion and sympathy towards humans and witches alike, and the unlikely companions grow together.

11.)Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul (2nd season)

Anime based on video games usually don't turn out very well. And then there's anime based on mobile games, which almost always suck. The lone exception being, Rage of Bahamut: Genesis. The anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA was such a pleasant surprise that the episode count was increased from 12 to 24 for the new season. However, that might have been a mistake as the series lost the brisk pacing of the first series and instituted a series of anime tropes that were avoided in the first season. Still, Virgin Soul manages to be a worthwhile sequel and sets the stage for a third but be forewarned, it's not as good as Genesis.



Studio: MAPPA

Episode Count: 24 (sequel to Rage of Bahamut: Genesis, which is 12 episodes)

Status: Complete with finale opening the possibility for another season

Demographic: Seinen, Fantasy

Based On: Mobile card game

Synopsis: A decade ago, humans, gods, and demons joined forces to stand against the threat of the colossal dragon, Bahamut.



Now, in the present, humans living in the capital city of Anatae have been enjoying lavish and prosperous lives. Their progress is largely due to the administration of the newly appointed king, Charioce XVII, who has stolen a power from the gods and allowed for the abuse and slavery of the demon race in the capital. As humans continue to immorally exploit demons, a sense of hostility against humans begins to build up within demon communities, threatening a revolt. Meanwhile, an atmosphere of uneasiness is spreading among the gods, as they scramble to regain their lost power.



Amidst it all, Nina Drango, a cheerful young bounty hunter, has arrived at the Royal Capital with hopes of settling down and earning a living. However, her peaceful life in the capital is quickly thrown into chaos when she crosses paths with the ominous Rag Demon who is determined to seek revenge against humans, and Kaisar Lidfard, a noble knight battling an internal moral conflict.



Shingeki no Bahamut: Virgin Soul continues the tale of the social and moral conflict between humans, gods, and demons, and their struggle for survival and dominance. Anime based on video games usually don't turn out very well. And then there's anime based on mobile games, which almost always suck. The lone exception being, Rage of Bahamut: Genesis. The anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA was such a pleasant surprise that the episode count was increased from 12 to 24 for the new season. However, that might have been a mistake as the series lost the brisk pacing of the first series and instituted a series of anime tropes that were avoided in the first season. Still, Virgin Soul manages to be a worthwhile sequel and sets the stage for a third but be forewarned, it's not as good as Genesis.MAPPA24 (sequel to Rage of Bahamut: Genesis, which is 12 episodes)Complete with finale opening the possibility for another seasonSeinen, FantasyMobile card gameA decade ago, humans, gods, and demons joined forces to stand against the threat of the colossal dragon, Bahamut.Now, in the present, humans living in the capital city of Anatae have been enjoying lavish and prosperous lives. Their progress is largely due to the administration of the newly appointed king, Charioce XVII, who has stolen a power from the gods and allowed for the abuse and slavery of the demon race in the capital. As humans continue to immorally exploit demons, a sense of hostility against humans begins to build up within demon communities, threatening a revolt. Meanwhile, an atmosphere of uneasiness is spreading among the gods, as they scramble to regain their lost power.Amidst it all, Nina Drango, a cheerful young bounty hunter, has arrived at the Royal Capital with hopes of settling down and earning a living. However, her peaceful life in the capital is quickly thrown into chaos when she crosses paths with the ominous Rag Demon who is determined to seek revenge against humans, and Kaisar Lidfard, a noble knight battling an internal moral conflict.Shingeki no Bahamut: Virgin Soul continues the tale of the social and moral conflict between humans, gods, and demons, and their struggle for survival and dominance.

12.)Welcome to the Ballroom aka Ballroom e Youkoso

The 2-cour anime began during the Summer 2017 anime season and just wrapped this December. It follows a young teen with no goals and direction until he stumbles into a dance classroom by happenstance. A chance encounter with mesmerizing beautiful female dancer leads to him embarking into a shonen-esque quest to conquer the world of competitive ballroom dancing. If you're familiar with shonen sports anime, you'll recognize several of the themes that are introduced and explored in the series with the exception that instead of soccer, basketball or cycling, it's ballroom dancing. It's an interesting spin on a familiar genre however it's been well-documented that budget issues led to a wild inconsistency of animation quality. Throughout the 24 episodes, the crisp OP serves as an example of what could've been if I.G. had received a proper budget.



Studio: Production I.G

Episode Count: 24

Status: Complete - series had an anime original ending because it passed the manga, which is on hiatus due to the author's illness

Demographic: Shonen, Sports, School

Based On: Ongoing manga from Tomo Takeuchi

Synopsis: A professional dancer named Sengoku rescues Tatara, an introverted third-year middle school student who is being harassed by delinquents. Tatara ends up at Sengoku's dance studio where he meets Shizuku Hanaoka, a schoolmate he comes to secretly idolize. From this defining moment when Tatara enters the world of dance. Sengoku is a free-spirited, dynamic international dancer who recognizes Tatara's potential and begins to coach him. Through dance, Tatara meets another schoolmate, a dance prodigy named Kiyoharu. Through these new friendships, Tatara develops a passionate desire to improve as a dancer and be accepted by his peers and rivals, which nurtures his own native talent. And through interaction with Tatara, other dance members are encouraged to take steps to overcome their own challenges and issues. The 2-cour anime began during the Summer 2017 anime season and just wrapped this December. It follows a young teen with no goals and direction until he stumbles into a dance classroom by happenstance. A chance encounter with mesmerizing beautiful female dancer leads to him embarking into a shonen-esque quest to conquer the world of competitive ballroom dancing. If you're familiar with shonen sports anime, you'll recognize several of the themes that are introduced and explored in the series with the exception that instead of soccer, basketball or cycling, it's ballroom dancing. It's an interesting spin on a familiar genre however it's been well-documented that budget issues led to a wild inconsistency of animation quality. Throughout the 24 episodes, the crisp OP serves as an example of what could've been if I.G. had received a proper budget.: Production I.G24Complete - series had an anime original ending because it passed the manga, which is on hiatus due to the author's illnessShonen, Sports, SchoolOngoing manga from Tomo TakeuchiA professional dancer named Sengoku rescues Tatara, an introverted third-year middle school student who is being harassed by delinquents. Tatara ends up at Sengoku's dance studio where he meets Shizuku Hanaoka, a schoolmate he comes to secretly idolize. From this defining moment when Tatara enters the world of dance. Sengoku is a free-spirited, dynamic international dancer who recognizes Tatara's potential and begins to coach him. Through dance, Tatara meets another schoolmate, a dance prodigy named Kiyoharu. Through these new friendships, Tatara develops a passionate desire to improve as a dancer and be accepted by his peers and rivals, which nurtures his own native talent. And through interaction with Tatara, other dance members are encouraged to take steps to overcome their own challenges and issues.

13.)Just Because!

Though a novel adaptation of Just Because! was published a month before the anime's launch in October 2017, the project was first coneptualized as an anime. It focuses on the arrival of a senior high school student who returns to his hometown after transferring away during grade school. His sudden arrival shakes up the established relationships and social hierarchy and shakes up a pivotal year before everyone heads off to college. The show chronicles the relationships that end as senior high school students come to terms with the realization that they'll soon begin drifting their separate ways. This is an anime that covers ground that's already been told in the likes of Tsukigakirei, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU and Golden Time but it executes its story with taut precision. If you enjoyed the three previously mentioned shows, Just Because! is right down your alley.



Studio: Pine Jam

Episode Count: 12

Status: Complete

Demographic: Shojo, School, Romance

Based On: Original Story

Synopsis: As another school year begins drawing to a close, the third-year high school students move steadily toward the next milestone of their lives: graduation. Among them are Mio Natsume, a girl burdened with lingering feelings; Hazuki Morikawa, a member of the concert band but distant from the others; and Haruto Souma, an athlete obsessed with baseball. Meanwhile, second-year student Ena Komiya seeks to revive the photography club to its former glory, refusing to let the organization be disbanded. Though this group lacks a strong connection with one another, their lives suddenly cross paths with the arrival of a third-year transfer student.



While a transfer so close to graduation is unusual for most, it is business as usual for Eita Izumi. Due to his father's work, he has never been able to stay in one place for very long. But as luck would have it, their most recent relocation has returned Eita to his hometown for his final semester of high school. For better or worse, it also sparks the rekindling of old relationships left behind in the past.



With graduation already causing its own share of anxieties, Eita's sudden arrival brings these students' carefree days to an abrupt end. Long-forgotten memories, deeply buried emotions, and inspiring new passions—everything is brought to light in their bittersweet final semester. Though a novel adaptation of Just Because! was published a month before the anime's launch in October 2017, the project was first coneptualized as an anime. It focuses on the arrival of a senior high school student who returns to his hometown after transferring away during grade school. His sudden arrival shakes up the established relationships and social hierarchy and shakes up a pivotal year before everyone heads off to college. The show chronicles the relationships that end as senior high school students come to terms with the realization that they'll soon begin drifting their separate ways. This is an anime that covers ground that's already been told in the likes of Tsukigakirei, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU and Golden Time but it executes its story with taut precision. If you enjoyed the three previously mentioned shows, Just Because! is right down your alley.Pine Jam12CompleteShojo, School, RomanceOriginal StoryAs another school year begins drawing to a close, the third-year high school students move steadily toward the next milestone of their lives: graduation. Among them are Mio Natsume, a girl burdened with lingering feelings; Hazuki Morikawa, a member of the concert band but distant from the others; and Haruto Souma, an athlete obsessed with baseball. Meanwhile, second-year student Ena Komiya seeks to revive the photography club to its former glory, refusing to let the organization be disbanded. Though this group lacks a strong connection with one another, their lives suddenly cross paths with the arrival of a third-year transfer student.While a transfer so close to graduation is unusual for most, it is business as usual for Eita Izumi. Due to his father's work, he has never been able to stay in one place for very long. But as luck would have it, their most recent relocation has returned Eita to his hometown for his final semester of high school. For better or worse, it also sparks the rekindling of old relationships left behind in the past.With graduation already causing its own share of anxieties, Eita's sudden arrival brings these students' carefree days to an abrupt end. Long-forgotten memories, deeply buried emotions, and inspiring new passions—everything is brought to light in their bittersweet final semester.

14.) My Girlfriend Is Shobitch aka Boku no Kanojo ga Majimesugiru Sho-bitch na Ken

With many of the shows Anime Strike offered originally airing on the late-night Noitimina programming block in Japan, there were bound to be a few ecchi shows thrown in the mix. If you liked the dirty jokes and sexual innuendos of Shimoneta: A Boring World Where the Concept of Dirty Jokes Doesn't Exist and Yamada's First Time: B Gata H Kei then Shobitch will be something that captures your interest. However, if you despise fan service then the Studio Diomedéa and Studio Blanc collaboration won't rate very high. For most anime fans, it was the latter and the series received mostly unfavorable reviews but if you're into ecchi then at least give the first three episodes a shot.



Studio: Diomedéa and Studio Blanc

Episode Count: 10 w/ an OVA bundled with volume 6 of the manga

Status: Complete

Demographic: Ecchi

Based On: Ongoing web manga from Namiru Matsumoto

Synopsis: After Shinozaki Haruka confesses to the Class Rep, Kousaka Akiho, he comes to find that the perfect class representative might be a little bit harder to handle than he previously thought! With many of the shows Anime Strike offered originally airing on the late-night Noitimina programming block in Japan, there were bound to be a few ecchi shows thrown in the mix. If you liked the dirty jokes and sexual innuendos of Shimoneta: A Boring World Where the Concept of Dirty Jokes Doesn't Exist and Yamada's First Time: B Gata H Kei then Shobitch will be something that captures your interest. However, if you despise fan service then the Studio Diomedéa and Studio Blanc collaboration won't rate very high. For most anime fans, it was the latter and the series received mostly unfavorable reviews but if you're into ecchi then at least give the first three episodes a shot.Diomedéa and Studio Blanc10 w/ an OVA bundled with volume 6 of the mangaCompleteEcchiOngoing web manga from Namiru MatsumotoAfter Shinozaki Haruka confesses to the Class Rep, Kousaka Akiho, he comes to find that the perfect class representative might be a little bit harder to handle than he previously thought!