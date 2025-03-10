A GATHERER'S ADVENTURE IN ISEKAI Anime Adaptation Announced

Masuo Kinoko’s popular light novel series A Gatherer’s Adventure in Isekai (Sozai Saishuka no Isekai Ryokouki in Japanese) is officially getting an anime adaptation. With the announcement we got a few exciting details, including the main staff, an upcoming AnimeJapan 2025 exhibition, and messages from the original author and manga illustrator. Check out the official Twitter announcement and the rest of the details below.

The anime will be staffed and created by:

Director: Yoshinori Odaka (Mr. Villain’s Day Off)

Series Composition: Gigaemon Ichikawa (A Galaxy Next Door)

Character Design: Mayumi Watanabe (Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms)

Animation Production: Tatsunoko Production, SynergySP



Light novel author Masuo Kinoko left a message with the anime announcement that expressed his deep gratitude for the adaptation, reflecting on the inspiration behind the story:

"The idea for Takeru, the material gatherer, came to me as an escape from the reality of an uncompensated daily life. I wanted to see things I had never seen, touch things I had never heard of, and taste dishes I had never imagined. Through this story, I hope to take you on a journey—at least in our imaginations. Please travel with the animated Takeru and his merry band of friends. Let’s travel."

Manga illustrator Tomozo also shared their excitement leaving this small message:

"Congratulations on the anime adaptation of A Gatherer’s Adventure in Isekai! I am looking forward to seeing how the world depicted in the original novel and manga will be expressed in the anime."



To celebrate the adaptation, Marvelous Japan will be hosting a special exhibition at their booth during AnimeJapan 2025. The event will take place at Tokyo Big Sight from March 22-23. Visitors can check out materials related to the anime, meet cosplayer Tsukune Tsukimi, and try their luck at a prize game machine featuring exclusive anime-themed goods.



Alpha Manga, which publishes the English version of the manga, describes the story as follows:

Takeru Kamishiro is just an ordinary office worker—until he suddenly finds himself summoned to another world! Now living in Madeus, a land of swords and magic, Takeru discovers he has been granted multiple skills, including incredible physical and magical abilities, as well as the power to “search” for valuable items. With his cheat-level abilities, Takeru embarks on an epic journey through the world of isekai!



The Gatherer’s Adventure in Isekai began as a web novel on AlphaPolis in December 2017 before being published in print. The series has gained massive popularity, winning both the Grand Prize and Readers' Choice Award at the 9th AlphaPolis Fantasy Novel Awards in 2016. The light novel series has seen continued success, with 1.73 million copies in circulation (including digital sales). Volume 16 is set for release in March 2025. Meanwhile, the manga adaptation, illustrated by Tomozo, launched in November 2018 and has released eight volumes to date, with the latest volume published on August 20th, 2024.



With a strong fan following, an extensive world to explore, and a highly skilled animation team, A Gatherer’s Adventure in Isekai is shaping up to be a must-watch for fantasy and isekai fans alike. We are sure to get additional details as we get closer to AnimeJapan 2025!

Are you excited for this adaptation? Let us know your thoughts on A Gatherer’s Adventure in Isekai and what you’re looking forward to most! As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!