A New Clothing Line Based On The PERSONA Franchise Has Been Announced

Japanese fashion brand Super Groupies announces a new clothing line based on the latest installments of the popular ATLUS RPG series: Persona 3 Dancing and Persona 5 Dancing. Both garments and accessories will only be on sale in Japan for the moment.



Among the twelve items available in this line of clothing are: t-shirts, bags, watches, necklaces, pants and shoes inspired by both games. It is not the first time that Super Groupies collaborates with the ATLUS saga to create clothing and accessories.



The first of them dates back to March 2016, coinciding with the arrival of Persona 3 The Movie. They have collaborated on seven occasions.



The products will be for sale to the Japanese public between November 2018 and the end of February 2019. Prices are between 6,000 and 16,000 yen and will be available through the Super Groupies website.





