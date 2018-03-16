A New Promo Video Has Landed For The TOKYO GHOUL: RE Anime
Earlier today on the official website for the Tokyo Ghoul:re anime adaptation, a new promo video was released and revealed the new opening song "asphyxia" by Cö shu Nie as well as giving us a taste of what is to come in the series. Check out the video down below!
The official website for the Tokyo Ghoul:re anime adaptation revealed a new promo video for fans, the video also previews the opening song "asphyxia" by Cö shu Nie.
The anime will be premiering on Tokyo MX on April 3rd starting at 11:00 p.m. before airing later that evening on Sun TV, TV Aichi, TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu, and BS11.
Viz Media is releasing the Tokyo Ghoul:re sequel manga series, and it describes the first volume as:
Haise Sasaki has been tasked with teaching Qs Squad how to be outstanding investigators, but his assignment is complicated by the troublesome personalities of his students and his own uncertain grasp of his Ghoul powers. Can he pull them together as a team, or will Qs Squad first assignment be their last?
What are your thoughts on the promo video? Do you like the opening song as well? Are you just dying to watch more Tokyo Ghoul? Let us know what you are thinking in the usual place below and as always, stay tuned for more news!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]