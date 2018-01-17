A NINTENDO SWITCH Survey Has Confirmed A POKEMON RPG Is Releasing In 2018
It was revealed 2018 would be a busy year for the Nintendo Switch at the recent Nintendo Direct Mini, and information concerning Pokémon was highly desired. Fans learned that Pokkén Tournament DX would be adding new playable Pokémon in the upcoming months, and now, Nintendo of Europe has held a survey that contained a highly-informative surprise.
The survey was a pretty plain and simple one, asking gamers what Switch titles they were most likely to purchase over the coming year. The list contained the major titles known to be available on the Switch: Minecraft, Mario Kart 8, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Mario Tennis Aces, and more, yet an unknown game was listed at the very bottom: Pokémon RPG. Check out images of the survey down below:
What the mentioning of this unnamed game could mean is unknown; however, it lines up with the very popular rumors about the release date of a Pokémon game for the Switch introducing the eighth generation of Pokémon. Since Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon were the final installments for the Nintendo DS, this seems likely, but there is no confirmation as to what game the Survey was referring at the time of this writing.
If the survey is indeed referring to the next generation of Pokémon, it is unlikely that the newest games could be titled Pokémon 1 and Pokémon 0. Although these titles recently appeared to be trademarked by Nintendo, it was later revealed to be part of an internet hoax. With that being said, speculation concerning the newest titles is sure to continue! If this recent news is any indication, 2018 may very well be another great year for the Nintendo Switch and Pokémon franchise.
