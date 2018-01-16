A Rare "One-Of-A-Kind" YU-GI-OH Card Is Now Worth A Whopping 400,000 Dollars
Among the many specialty shops in Akihabara, there is one particular store with a focus on rare and expensive trading cards. The Card Shop Spiral regularly updates its wares, which can range from 200 yen booster packs to 120,000 yen English edition of the Black Magician Yu-Gi-Oh! card. But this isn't even the most expensive or rarest Yu-Gi-Oh! card in the shop anymore.
On the internet images of a rare "One-of-a-kind" Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon card is worth 45 million yen or 400,000 US dollars! Hit the jump to check it out!
The title of the most expensive and rare card goes to the one-of-a-kind Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon. Twitter user Saku06 shared images of the card at the shop. This version was once the prize of the Asian Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship winner, as evidenced by the card's accompanying case. Only competition prize cards are sealed in custom-made cases.
The card also includes a signboard with a signature by Kazuki Takahashi, the original creator of Yu-Gi-Oh!. Saku06 was the previous owner of the card set and attempted to "sell" it for 99.9 billion yen (US$904 million) in 2016. Apparently there weren't any successful bidders (I wonder why...) and the set is now at Card Shop Spiral for 45 million yen (US$400,000).
Here is a quick peek at what the card looks like! (This is not the one being sold.)
