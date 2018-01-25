Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

AFTERLIFE INN COOKING Anime Series Reveals New Poster And More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime adaptation of writer Midori Yūma and illustrator Laruha's Afterlife Inn Cooking, has revealed a new poster and more cast members for the series.

Earlier today the officiail website for the anime adaptation of writer Midori Yūma and illustrator Laruha's Afterlife Inn Cooking has revealed to us a new poster and more cast members for the upcoming series! Check out the new key visual poster and read up on the new cast members down below!

The new cast members are:

Ai Kakuma as Oryō
Yūma Uchida as Akatsuki
Atsushi Tamaru as Byakuya

Some of the previously announced cast members were:

Nao Tōyama as Aoi Tsubaki
Katsuyuki Konishi as Ōdanna
Shun'ichi Toki as Ginji


The anime will premiere in April on Tokyo MX, BS Fuji, and other networks. An advance screening event for the first two episodes will be held at the Shinjuku Wald 9 theater in Tokyo on March 16. Five of the main cast members will attend the event.

A female college student named Aoi, who inherited the ability to see spirits from her late grandfather. Aoi prides herself on her cooking. One day she's feeding some agricultural spirits when suddenly a god and the master of the "Tenshinya" (Heavenly Inn) appears and takes Aoi away. He says that due to her grandfather's debts, she must become his bride. Aoi hates this idea and instead declares that she will pay back her grandfather's debt by working at the Tenshinya.
