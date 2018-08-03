AFTERLIFE INN COOKING: New Video Reveals More Cast And Debut Date

The official website for the television anime Afterlife Inn Cooking has released a new video that reveals more cast members and the official debut date.

Earlier today the official website for the television anime Afterlife Inn Cooking has released a new video that reveals more cast members and the official debut date! Check out the new video down below:







Here are the newly announced cast members from the video:



Kaito Ishikawa as Ranmaru, Orioya's guardian dog

Takuma Terashima as Hatori, an Orioya staffer

Daisuke Hirakawa as Tokihiko at the inn's baths



The anime will premiere on Monday, April 2nd at 10:30 p.m. on the Tokyo MX channel, and it will then run on KBS Kyoto, BS Fuji, and AT-X. On March 31 and April 1, storefront monitors at participating Animate stores nationwide will screen the first episode along with exclusive special comment videos from the main cast and theme song artists. While supplies last, the stores will also be offering exclusive Chibi ema (prayer tablet) stickers and cards of Nao Tōyama and Manami Numakura.



What are your thoughts on the announcements? Are you going to be watching this series? Have you read the manga for it? Tell us your answers in the comments below!

