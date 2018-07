Premiere Animation Festival ANIMATION BLOCK PARTY Is This Weekend

Every year fans from far and wide gather at the BAMCinamatek in Brooklyn, New Yotk, to get in on the action of thefestivites. This will be the fifteenth anniversary and the event will be happening this weekend, celebrating animation both old and new.As most of you probably already know, this year marks the 30th Anniversary forand as such, the animated film will see a special 9pm screening on Saturday night during the height of thefestivities. Though it probably needs no introduction, it is the "story of two friends, a bike gang leader and his telekinetic childhood friend, as they battle a secret government project in Neo-Tokyo."from 2003 will also get a screening on Saturday, though earlier, snagging a 4:30 spot. In case you can't remember it amongst the flurry of Pokemon animated films, this is the one where "Ash, Pikachu, and the gang try to stop a pair of thieves hanging out in the water capital.In addition, categories such as Experimental Films, Graphic Design, Music Videos, International Shorts, Animation for Kids, Narrative Works, Studio Shorts, Local Films, and​ Female Animators boast an incredible line-up to kick off the party. You can read the entire schedule and synopses for the short films in each section all on one page by clicking here. The 15th Annualwill take place this Thursday, July 26th through Sunday, July 29th at thein Brooklyn, New York. Will you be attending?