Premiere Animation Festival ANIMATION BLOCK PARTY Is This Weekend
Every year fans from far and wide gather at the BAMCinamatek in Brooklyn, New Yotk, to get in on the action of the Animation Block Party festivites. This will be the fifteenth anniversary and the event will be happening this weekend, celebrating animation both old and new.
With the wide range of short films that will be showcased at the festival, attendees will also be treated to retrospective viewings of older films such as Akira, Pokemon Heroes, and Mad Monster Party.
As most of you probably already know, this year marks the 30th Anniversary for Akira, and as such, the animated film will see a special 9pm screening on Saturday night during the height of the Animation Block Party festivities. Though it probably needs no introduction, it is the "story of two friends, a bike gang leader and his telekinetic childhood friend, as they battle a secret government project in Neo-Tokyo."
Pokemon Heroes from 2003 will also get a screening on Saturday, though earlier, snagging a 4:30 spot. In case you can't remember it amongst the flurry of Pokemon animated films, this is the one where "Ash, Pikachu, and the gang try to stop a pair of thieves hanging out in the water capital.
In addition, categories such as Experimental Films, Graphic Design, Music Videos, International Shorts, Animation for Kids, Narrative Works, Studio Shorts, Local Films, and Female Animators boast an incredible line-up to kick off the party. You can read the entire schedule and synopses for the short films in each section all on one page by clicking here.
The 15th Annual Animation Block Party will take place this Thursday, July 26th through Sunday, July 29th at the BAMCinematek in Brooklyn, New York. Will you be attending?
