All Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 Winners: SOLO LEVELING Wins Anime Of The Year

For those of you just waking up stateside, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 were held on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. JST (4:00 a.m. EST). The ceremony featured 30-plus categories of awards, including Anime of the Year, Anime Film of the Year, Best New Anime Series, Best Animation, and more.

This year's Anime of the Year category featured some stiff competition with the likes of Dan Da Dan, Delicious in Dungeon, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Kaiju No. 8, Solo Leveling, and The Apothecary Diaries.

In the end, though, it was Solo Leveling taking home the honor of Anime of the Year for 2025. In fact, A-1 Pictures' anime series dominated this year's awards show, clinching eight other awards: Best New Series, Best Ending Sequence, Best Action, Best Main Character, Best Score, and three Best Voice Artist Performance awards (English, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian, and Spanish).

It's not terribly surprising to see Solo Leveling receive this level of recognition. The anime adaptation of the South Korean web novel by Chugong aired its first season in early 2024 and was met with widespread popularity. It has since become Crunchyroll's most-rated anime, surpassing long-standing titles One Piece and Demon Slayer.

A second season of the series, titled Solo Leveling - Arise from the Shadow-, followed in 2025 and was met with even more praise. The second season saw a significant upgrade in animation quality, while the story expanded on both character backstories and the hunter world as a whole.

Despite the series' success, Solo Leveling has still not officially announced a third season. Crunchyroll has strongly alluded to an eventual Season 3, but at this point, nothing has been confirmed yet.

As for the rest of the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, here are the winners for each category this year:

Anime of the Year

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling - Winner

The Apothecary Diaries

Film of the Year

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

Look Back - Winner

Mononoke the Movie: The Phantom in the Rain

My Hero Academia: You're Next

SPY×FAMILY Code: White

The Colors Within

Best Original Anime

BUCCHIGIRI?!

GIRLS BAND CRY

Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night

Metallic Rouge

Ninja Kamui - Winner

Train to the End of the World

Best Continuing Series

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc - Winner

My Hero Academia Season 7

Season 7 One Piece

Oshi no Ko Season 2

Season 2 Spy×Family Season 2

Best New Series

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling - Winner

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Opening Sequence

"Abyss" - YUNGBLUD - Kaiju No. 8

- "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" - Creepy Nuts - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

- The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc "Fatal" - GEMN - Oshi no KoSeason 2

- Oshi no KoSeason 2 "LEveL" - SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Solo Leveling

- "Otonoke" - Creepy Nuts - DAN DA DAN - Winner

"UUUUUS!" - Hiroshi Kitadani - ONE PIECE

Best Ending Sequence

"Antanante" - Riria. - Ranma 1/2

- "Burning" - hitsujibungaku - Oshi no Ko Season 2

- Season 2 "KAMAKURA STYLE" - BotchiBoromaru - The Elusive Samurai

"Nobody" - OneRepublic - Kaiju No. 8

- "request" - krage - Solo Leveling - Winner

"TAIDADA" - ZUTOMAYO - DAN DA DAN

Best Action

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict

DAN DA DAN

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling - Winner

WIND BREAKER

Best Comedy

Delicious in Dungeon

KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! 3

3 MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc - Winner

My Deer Friend Nokotan

Ranma 1/2

Spy×Family Season 2

Best Isekai Anime

KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! 3

3 Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Season 2, second cours )

(Season 2, second ) Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 - Winner

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

Season 2 Suicide Squad ISEKAI

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

Best Drama

A Sign of Affection

DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End - Winner

Oshi no Ko Season 2

Season 2 Pluto

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Romance

A Sign of Affection

Blue Box - Winner

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Ranma 1/2

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

The Dangers in My Heart Season 2

Best Slice of Life

Laid-Back Camp Season 3

Season 3 Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! - Winner

Mr. Villain's Day Off

My Deer Friend Nokotan

Sound! Euphonium 3

The Dangers in My Heart Season 2

Best Animation

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc - Winner

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

Best Background Art

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End - Winner

Pluto

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Character Design

DAN DA DAN - Winner

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Director

Fūga Yamashiro - DAN DA DAN

- Haruo Sotozaki - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

- Keiichirō Saitō - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End - Winner

Megumi Ishitani - One Piece Fan Letter

- Norihiro Naganuma - The Apothecary Diaries

- Yoshihiro Miyajima - Delicious in Dungeon

Best Main Character

Frieren - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kafka Hibino - Kaiju No. 8

Okarun - DAN DA DAN

Maomao - The Apothecary Diaries

Momo - DAN DA DAN

Sung Jinwoo - Solo Leveling - Winner

Best Supporting Character

Fern - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End - Winner

Himmel - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Jinshi - The Apothecary Diaries

Seiko - DAN DA DAN

Senshi - Delicious in Dungeon

Turbo Granny - DAN DA DAN

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character

Anya Forger – Spy×Family Season 2 - Winner

Frieren - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Okarun- DAN DA DAN

Senshi - Delicious in Dungeon

Tokiyuki Hojo - The Elusive Samurai

Yuki Itose - A Sign of Affection

Best Anime Song

"Abyss" - YUNGBLUD - Kaiju No. 8

- "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" - Creepy Nuts - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

- The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc "Fatal" - GEMN - Oshi no Ko Season 2

- Season 2 "LEveL" - SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Solo Leveling

- "Otonoke" - Creepy Nuts - DAN DA DAN - Winner

"The Brave" - YOASOBI - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Best Score

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict - The Conflict- Shiro Sagisu

- The Conflict- DAN DA DAN - kensuke ushio

- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc - Yuki Kajiura , Gō Shiina

- , Frieren: Beyond Journey's End - Evan Call

- Look Back - haruka nakamura

- Solo Leveling - Hiroyuki Sawano - Winner

Best Voice Artist Performance - Japanese

Aoi Yūki (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries - Winner

Atsumi Tanezaki (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

(Frieren) - Kenichi Suzumura (Bravern) - Brave Bang Bravern!

(Bravern) - Shion Wakayama (Momo) - DAN DA DAN

(Momo) - Sayaka Sembongi (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon

Natsuki Hanae (Okarun) - DAN DA DAN

Best Voice Artist Performance - English

A.J. Beckles (Okarun) - DAN DA DAN

(Okarun) - Aleks Le (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling - Winner

Jessie James Grelle (Armin Arlelt) - Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2

(Armin Arlelt) - Special 2 Mallorie Rodak (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

(Frieren) - Sarah Natochenny (Alya) - Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

(Alya) - SungWon Cho (Senshi) - Delicious in Dungeon

Best Voice Artist Performance - Arabic

Basil Al-Rifai (Loid Forger) - SPY × FAMILY Season 2

Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) - SPY × FAMILY Season 2 - Winner

Julien Chaaya (Isagi) - BLUE LOCK 2nd Season

(Isagi) - Lama AlSayyagh (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon

Mohammed Sami (Rin) - BLUE LOCK 2nd Season

Nawar AlMahairi (Laios) - Delicious in Dungeon

Best Voice Artist Performance - Brazilian Portuguese

Bruna Laynes (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon

(Marcille) - Celso Henrique (Sunraku) - Shangri-La Frontier Season 1

(Sunraku) - Season 1 Charles Emmanuel (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling - Winner

Gigi Patta (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries

(Maomao) - Heitor Assali (Reno Ichikawa) - Kaiju No. 8

(Reno Ichikawa) - Pedro Azevedo (Dot Barrett) - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

Best Voice Artist Performance - Castilian

Ainhoa Maiquez (Miyo Saimori) - My Happy Marriage

(Miyo Saimori) - Clara Schwarze (Akane Tendo) - Ranma 1/2

(Akane Tendo) - Jorge Peña (Senshi) - Delicious in Dungeon

(Senshi) - Mario Ballart (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

(Kafka Hibino) - Masumi Mutsuda (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling - Winner

Sandra Villa (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Best Voice Artist Performance - French

Adrien Antoine (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8 - Winner

Audrey Sablé (Naomi Orthmann) - Metallic Rouge

(Naomi Orthmann) - Jaynelia Coadou (Momo) - DAN DA DAN

(Momo) - Julien Allouf (Jinshi) - The Apothecary Diaries

(Jinshi) - Marie Nonnenmacher (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

(Frieren) - Martin Faliu (Ranma Saotome) - Ranma 1/2

Best Voice Artist Performance - German

Daniel Schlauch (Monkey D. Luffy) - ONE PIECE - Winner

Felix Kamin (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

(Kafka Hibino) - Florian Knorn (Ranma Saotome) - Ranma 1/2

(Ranma Saotome) - Franciska Friede (Momo) - DAN DA DAN

(Momo) - Jörg Hengstler (Kogoro Mori) - Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine

(Kogoro Mori) - Magdalena Höfner (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon

Best Voice Artist Performance - Hindi

Abhishek Sharma (Einar) - Vinland Saga SEASON 2

SEASON 2 Lohit Sharma (Satoru Gojo) - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 - Winner

Natasha John (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Rajesh Shukla (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

Ranjit R Tiwari (Yoichi Isagi) - BLUE LOCK 2nd Season

Rushikesh Phunse (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

Best Voice Artist Performance - Italian

Alessandro Pili (Kenma Kozume) - HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

(Kenma Kozume) - Andrea Oldani (Jinshi) – The Apothecary Diaries

(Jinshi) – Ilaria Pellicone (Kyomoto) - Look Back - Winner

Katia Sorrentino (Neia Baraja) – Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom

(Neia Baraja) – Martina Felli (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

(Frieren) – Mattia Bressan (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8

Best Voice Artist Performance - Latin Spanish