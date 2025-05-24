ALL YOU NEED IS KILL Anime Reveals Theme Song by AKASAKI Ahead Global Premiere Next Month

The upcoming anime adaptation of All You Need Is Kill the acclaimed science fiction light novel by Hiroshi Sakurazaka and Yoshitoshi ABe—has revealed its theme song and artist ahead of its world premiere. According to an announcement from Warner Bros. Japan and STUDIO4C, the anime's official theme song, titled “Tsuretette,” will be performed by university student and rising singer-songwriter AKASAKI.

This marks AKASAKI’s debut in the anime industry, with the artist composing the song specifically for the adaptation.

The anime will make its debut screening at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, which runs from June 8 to June 14, 2025.

For those who are not familiar with the anime series, here is a quick look at the trailer followed by more details about the anime for fans to know about.

A Unique Reimagining by STUDIO4C

The All You Need Is Kill anime is being produced by the acclaimed studio STUDIO4C, known for its distinct visual style and previous work on titles like Children of the Sea and Tekkonkinkreet. Kenichiro Akimoto, who served as CGI director for Children of the Sea and unit director for Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko, is directing the project.

Notably, the anime will retell the story from a different perspective than both the original novel and the 2014 Hollywood film adaptation Edge of Tomorrow, offering a fresh take on the time-loop sci-fi narrative.

About All You Need Is Kill

Originally published by Shueisha in December 2004, All You Need Is Kill follows Keiji Kiriya, a young soldier fighting in a hopeless war against alien invaders called Mimics. Killed in his first battle, Keiji inexplicably awakens the previous day, trapped in a time loop that resets every time he dies. As he relives the same battle over and over, Keiji hones his skills and begins to unravel the mystery behind the loop with help from the legendary warrior Rita Vrataski.

The novel received international acclaim and was translated into English by Viz Media in 2009 under their Haikasoru imprint.

Manga and Film Adaptations

Manga adaptation: Illustrated by Takeshi Obata (Death Note, Bakuman) and written by Ryōsuke Takeuchi, serialized in Young Jump in 2014. Published in English by Viz Media.

Graphic novel: A full-color comic adaptation was released by Viz in May 2014, written by Nick Mamatas with art by Lee Ferguson.

Live-action film: Edge of Tomorrow, released in 2014 and starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, grossed over $370 million worldwide. The film was loosely based on Sakurazaka’s novel but altered several narrative elements.

Global Premiere and What’s Next

Fans of the franchise can look forward to:

World premiere at Annecy 2025 (June 8–14)

A new narrative perspective distinct from the novel and film

AKASAKI’s original theme song, marking their first anime tie-in

With STUDIO4C behind the adaptation, All You Need Is Kill promises to deliver a visually dynamic and emotionally resonant reimagining of one of science fiction’s most compelling time-loop stories.

What are your thoughts on the announcement? Will you be watching the film after its global release next month? Have you read the books?

