Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Animate Is Sharing The Love With Fans With FATE/VALENTINE FAIR

Animate Is Sharing The Love With Fans With FATE/VALENTINE FAIR

Japanese store chain Animate is launching a month-long Fate/ collaboration that lets fans take home Valenting cards featuring their favorite characters.

Albedo | 1/23/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen" Source: Animate
For the fans who are wanting more after Fate/Grand Order's Valentine shenanigans, Japanese store chain Animate is launching a month-long Fate/ collaboration that lets fans take home Valenting cards featuring their favorite characters!

In the line of Valentine cards, there are servants and mages from the series alike. They are all drawn by a few fan-favorite artists. There are eight cards in total for the whole lineup. The lineup features Mash Kyrielight, Sakura Matou, and more Sabers than even Heroine X would know what to do with. Check out all of the cards down below!

Valentine Cards

One random card will be issued with each purchase of a Fate/ publication, regardless of publisher or series. Magazines count, too! Cards are issued randomly. The campaign runs for the entire month of February.

What are your thoughts on the valentine cards? Are you going to be getting yourself some? Which card is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts down below and as always, stay tuned for more news!
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Related Headlines
Loading...
Latest Headlines
Loading...