Anime Mojo's Top New Shonen Series For The Spring 2017 Anime Season
Tomorrow is April Fool's Day but the first of the month also marks the start of a brand new anime season! Check out AnimeMojo's recommendation for the top 3 shonen anime series set to make their debut. Can Attack on Titan reclaim its throne atop the shonen genre or has too much time passed? Will My Hero Academia continue its meteoric rise or will season 2 see the series start to plateau? Make your predictions and let us know your most anticipated shonen series in the comment section below.
There's roughly 60 new and continuing anime TV shows that make up the absolutely stacked Spring 2017 anime season. Here's our most anticipated new/continuing shonen series that we think are can't miss!
Title: My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero Academia 2nd Season)
Studio: Bones
Episode Count: - 26
Type: - manga adaptation
Director: - Kenji Nagasaki
Premiere Date: - Apr 1, 2017 at 5:30pm JST
Where to Watch: Funimation
Summary: - Season 2 of the smash hit TV anime, My Hero Academia.
Title: Attack on Titan season 2 (Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2)
Studio: WIT
Episode Count: - 12
Type: - manga adaptation
Director: - Masashi Koizuka
Premiere Date: - Apr 1, 2017 at 10:00pm JST
Where to Watch: Funimation
Summary: -Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every last Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!
Title: Armed Girl's Machiavellism (Busou Shoujo Machiavellianism)
Studio: Silver Link
Episode Count: - ?
Type: - manga adaptation
Director: - Hideki Tachibana
Premiere Date: - Apr 1, 2017 at 10:00pm JST
Where to Watch: Funimation
Summary: -The Private Aichi Symbiosis Academy was originally a high school for high-class girls. When it became co-ed, the girls, out of fear, asked to be permitted to bring weapons to school. When that was enforced, a five-member vigilante corps-like organization called the "Supreme Five Swords" was also formed.
After many generations, the five swords eventually became a group which corrected problematic students, and the academy started proactively accepting such students in order to correct them.
Nomura Fudou was sent to this school after being part of a huge brawl. What will he do when the only options he has after enrolling are being expelled from that school or being corrected the way the rest of the male students there were...by being forced to dress and act like a girl!
HONORABLE MENTIONS: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Crunchyroll), Clockwork Planet, Grimoire of Zero
