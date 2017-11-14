ANIPLEX Showcases SWORD ART ONLINE THE MOVIE: ORDINAL SCALE Home Release In New Promo Trailer
Following the wildly successful theatrical release, the Blu-ray & DVD release of Sword Art Online the Movie Ordinal Scale arrives 12/19! To make that final month's wait a little more difficult, they've published a preview down below of what to expect from the Blu-ray/DVD.
The holiday rush of big home video releases is hitting Aniplex of America with Sword Art Online anime movie Ordinal Scale, which is due on December 19th.
Featuring the beloved characters from the smash hit series that captured gamers and anime fans everywhere, Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale unveils a brand new story by original author Reki Kawahara in this epic continuation of the original series! Immerse yourself in Kirito and Asuna’s new augmented reality adventure with this brand new Blu-ray & DVD release just in time for the holiday season!
Here is the official English dub trailer of Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale for your viewing pleasure!
Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale Synopsis: The NerveGear, the world’s first dedicated full-dive device developed by the genius programmer, Akihiko Kayaba in 2022…a revolutionary machine that opened up infinite possibilities for the world of VR (Virtual Reality). 4 years later…. A next-generation, wearable multi-device called the Augma has been released to compete with the NerveGear’s successor, the Amusphere. A cutting-edge machine boasting the ability to enhance AR (Augmented Reality) to the maximum, the Augma offers a safe, user-friendly experience, as it can be used while the player is awake, making it an instant hit. Its most popular title is an ARMMORPG developed exclusively for the Augma, “Ordinal Scale (a.k.a. OS).” Kirito is about to join Asuna and the others as an Ordinal Scale player, but they’re about to find out that it isn’t all fun and games…
