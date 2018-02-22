ANONYMOUS NOISE, GRIMOIRE OF SPIRIT AND SPIRIT OF THE SUN Anime Series Will Be Getting English Dubs

Section23 films has announced that Sentai Filmworks will be releasing Anonymous Noise and Grimoire of Zero with English dubs. Hit the jump for the full details.

Earlier today Section23 films has announced that Sentai Filmworks will be releasing Anonymous Noise and Grimoire of Zero with English dubs. Anonymous Noise will ship on Blu-ray Disc on June 5 and Grimoire of Zero will get a Blu-ray Disc and limited edition release on June 26.



In addition to these two series, he release slate announced that Maiden Japan's release of A Spirit of The Sun will have an English dub. The Blu-ray Disc is slated for June 19. Sentai Filmworks and Maiden Japan are both branches of Section23 Films.



Sentai Filmworks will also release Kabukibu! and BanG Dream! on June 5 and June 19, respectively. Neither series will have an English dub.



