ASHITA NO JOE Spinoff Anime Releases Dazzling First Trailer

A new Ashita no Joe spinoff anime titled Megalobox has released its first trailer, announcing that the series will premier this April.

MarkJulian | 1/17/2018
Anime fans are loving the old school vibe from the first trailer for Megalobox, an Ashita no Joe spinoff anime from TMS Entertainment. The series will draw inspiration from the original Ikki Kajiwara and  Tetsuya Chiba manga from 1968. A 79-episode anime adaptation first aired in 1970 from Mushi Production, which was followed up with a 47-episode sequel in 1980 from Tokyo Movie Shinsha.

Ashita no Joe still stands the test of time as the pinnacle of shonen sports manga with many mangaka's citing it as a source of inspiration.  

You Moriyama ( Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine) is directing the series, which will premiere in April. 

The Megalobox anime will be part of a 50th Anniversary celebration for Ashita no Joe, which will also have a manga spinoff from Chikara Sakuma titled, Megalobox - Shukumei no Sōken (Megalobox - The Twin Fists of Fate) that begins publication on February 17 in  Kodansha's Shonen Magazine Edge.
