ASHITA NO JOE Spinoff MEGALO BOX Reveals New Key Visuals And Character Teaser
Singer and voice actor Yoshimasa Hosoya (Reiner Braun in Attack on Titan season 2, Fumikage "Tsukuyomi" Tokoyami in My Hero Academia) will voice the main protagonist, Junk Dog in TMS Entertainment's new Ashita no Joe adaptation. The series will draw inspiration from the original 1968 manga from Ikki Kajiwara and Tetsuya Chiba but will be modernized for an original story (as evidenced by the futuristic motorcycle and boxing gloves).
TMS Entertainment also revealed that Yoshimasa Hosoya will voice the protagonist, Junk Dog. The Tomorrow's Joe spinoff premieres April 2018.
You Moriyama ( Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine) is directing the series, which will be a highlight of this year's 50th Anniversary celebration of the influential manga.
The new series is titled Megalobox or Megalo Box, official romanization has not been revealed just yet.
Ashita no Joe is a cornerstone of Japanese manga with several series citing it as inspiration including Ultraman and Hajme no Ippo.
Ashita no Joe 50th anniversary project.
JD (Junk Dog) participates in fixed boxing matches in an underground ring in order to live. Today, he enters the ring again, but he encounters a certain person. JD wants to take on a challenge that risks everything.
