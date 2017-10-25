ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM: Korosensei Kill Attempts Episodes 6-11

In Assassination Classroom episodes 6 through 11 the students of 3-E continue in their quest to kill their teacher Korosensei before he destroys the world!

AnimeMojo's assassination class is once again back in action! Take a seat and watch as the students of 3-E continue in their quest to destroy Korosensei and become filthy rich! Korosensei is a very clever and creative person when it comes to dodging his students attacks.The students and other government hired assassins will try their best in episodes 6 through 11, but will it be enough? Check out all the assassination attempts from episodes six through eleven!

About Assassination Classroom:



At Kunugigaoka Junior High School, Class 3-E is the lowest of the low. But when a tentacled creature with a thirst for destruction becomes their new teacher, they’ve got a brand new assignment to get them inspired about school: take him out.