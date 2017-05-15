ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM: Korosensei Weaknesses Episodes 1-5
Class is in session everyone! Take a seat and watch as we go over some of the weaknesses of Assassination Classroom's Korosensei. After all, we never know when an Alien hellbent on destroying Earth will become our school teacher right?!?
Hit the jump and check out all of Korosensei's weaknesses from the first five episodes of Assassination Classrooom Season one anime series!
Check out the video and weaknesses below and let us know what you'd do to take advantage of the weaknesses.
Weakness #1: "When he shows off, things get shaky"
After feeling bad for destroying the tulip garden that his students created, Korosensei decided to "shake" things up a little bit by allowing his students the opportunity to kill him. The gloves are off when he ties himself up and hangs from a tree like a pinata.
Weakness #2: "Freaks out easily"
While in the tree, things don't go according to plan when the tree branch breaks and he crashes on the ground. His students see an opening and go in for the kill
Weakness #3: "No Tolorence"
Korosensei punishes his students for his own mistake, but they are left feeling like they may be able to assassinate him after all.
Weakness #4: "His Punches Are Soft"
After one of Korosensei's new students gets the best of him, he takes it out on one of the walls of the classroom. However, one of the students gets upset because it is distracting her from taking a quiz.
Weakness #5: "Boobs"
Korosensei seems to enjoy the attention he is getting from the new English teacher and the students take notice to his fondness of the female form.
About Assassination Classroom Season 1:
The Earth is threatened by a powerful creature who destroyed 70% of the Moon with its power, rendering into the shape of a crescent moon forever. The creature claims that within a year, Earth will also be destroyed by him, but he offers mankind a chance to avert this fate. In class 3-E at Kunugigaoka Junior High School, he starts working as a homeroom teacher where he teaches his students not only regular subjects, but the ways of assassination. The Japanese government promises a reward of ¥10 billion (i.e. 100 million USD) to whoever among the students succeeds to kill their teacher, whom they have named "Korosensei" ( Korosens?, lit. Killing Teacher). However, this has proven to be an almost impossible task, as he has several inhuman abilities at his disposal, including the capacity of moving at Mach 20.
