The Tokyo Home Of ASTRO BOY Creator Osamu Tezuka Has Been Replicated By Tokiwaso Manga Museum

Legendary manga creator Osamu Tezuka highlights the efforts of Japan's Tokiwaso Manga Museum to recreate the two-story building that he and several other prominent manga creators called home.

Earlier this week in Japan, a museum that recreated the rooms and interiors of a two-story building that housed Osamu Tezuka (Astro Boy), Fujiko F. Fujio (Doraemon), Fujio Akatsuka (Genius Bakabon)and Shotaro Ishinomori (Kamen Rider) opened in Tokyo. Construction on the project first began in 2019 after it was first announced in 2016. The first floor contains various exhibits showcasing the works of the manga creators while the second floor recreates their individual sleeping quarters and the kitchen and toilet they shared. The original building where Tezuka and the others lived was dismantled in 1982.

A crowd of guests look on as officials cut the red tape to mark the grand opening of the Tokiwaso Manga Museum on July 7, 2020.

While the museum is free, to combat the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, walk-ins are currently not accepted. Guests must schedule their visit by appointment to maintain appropriate social distancing mandates. COVID-19 also resulted in the museum delaying its opening from March to July.

Yuka Kawasaki,a manga artist in her own right, told the Japan Times, "Not only the exterior but even mold and spots on the interior walls have been re-created. I could feel firsthand the manga creators’ lifestyle and presence. I’m overwhelmed."