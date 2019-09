ASTRO BOY: New Anime Series Has Finally Revealed A Release Date

A new children's preschool series titledis set to be released byandand will center around the titular hero saving the planet as it experiences intense ecological strife. With the character of Astro Boy having been around since the 50's, it was imperative to put a new spin on an anime classic. Character designs show a much more adolescent approach to the tone and look. Planet Nemo has listed the series at 52 episodes running just shy of 15 minutes.With the original manga and multitudes of various animated series and an animated film, this new series will surely place itself amongst one of the most unique iterations of the character and will hopefully usher in a new, younger audience to experience this special and exciting character.will premier in Japan on October 3rd! Make sure to share your thoughts on the series in the comments!