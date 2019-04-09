ASTRO BOY: New Anime Series Has Finally Revealed A Release Date
A new children's preschool series titled Go Astro Boy Go! is set to be released by Planet Nemo and Tezuka Productions and will center around the titular hero saving the planet as it experiences intense ecological strife. With the character of Astro Boy having been around since the 50's, it was imperative to put a new spin on an anime classic. Character designs show a much more adolescent approach to the tone and look. Planet Nemo has listed the series at 52 episodes running just shy of 15 minutes.
Go Astro Boy Go! is a new series coming for the character! A new series that has finally revealed its release date. Hit the jump to check out when to expect the first episode.
With the original manga and multitudes of various animated series and an animated film, this new series will surely place itself amongst one of the most unique iterations of the character and will hopefully usher in a new, younger audience to experience this special and exciting character. Go Astro Boy Go! will premier in Japan on October 3rd! Make sure to share your thoughts on the series in the comments!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]