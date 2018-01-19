ATTACK ON TITAN Gives Fans An Update On Anime's 3rd Season Progress
The second season for Attack On Titan hit last April and Wit Studios has since said the third will go live this July. There have been many who are still wary about the promise since it was made. Luckily, one crew member has said that that all is well with Attack on Titan. Imai Arifumi, the show's action animation director, really doesn’t want fans to worry about Season Three.
If things go according to plan, Attack on Titan will make an anime comeback this year. The show released its second season last April and is hoping to hit the third season in 2018!
Over on Twitter, the director shared with fans a bit about Attack on Titan's progress. Arifumi answered a fan who had praised the franchise’s new film. The compilation movie condenses all of Season Two into a bite-sized feature, and Arifumi’s response touched upon Season Three.
In his reply it is translated to, “Thank you for watching! I was glad you enjoyed the new scenes and new PV,” he also had said, “All the comprehensive editing was done well. Season 3 is now in production, so please look forward to it!”
So far, Wit Studios has kept quiet about the anime’s premiere date and its length. Fans are crossing their fingers for a two-cour anime after the anime’s last season for a single cour. That said, the show’s upcoming arc is a lot more in-depth than its last. The political intrigue and drama of Attack on Titan’s "Uprising" arc is complicated and very hard to explain to say at the least, so here’s to hoping fans get even more of the Survey Corps in 2018.
What are your thoughts on the tweets? Do you think that the anime will be landing in 2018? Are you a fan of the series? Stay tuned for more Attack On Titan and anime news!
