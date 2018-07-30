ATTACK ON TITAN: Linked Horizon Performs The 3rd Season's Ending Theme

On the second episode of the third season of Attack On Titan the season's official ending theme was revealed to be performed by Linked Horizon. Hit the jump to get the full details!

On the second episode of Attack On Titan's third season, it has been revealed that the season's official ending theme will be performed by Linked Horizon. The ending theme song is titled "Akatsuki no Chinkonka" (Daybreak Requiem). The song's CD single will be shipping on September 19th. Linked Horizon has also previously performed the two opening theme songs for the anime's first season, as well as the opening song for the second season.



The third season of Attack On Titan premiered earlier this month on July 22nd. The world premiere for the season was at this year's Anime Expo on July 8th. Funimation screened the first episode with both English subtitles and the English dub in the United States and Canada earlier this month as well.



Funimation has also acquired the home entertainment, video on demand, and broadcast rights of the series in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu are also streaming the as it airs. Funimation is also streaming the English dub of the season. Adult Swim's Toonami block will be airing the series starting on August 18th.



Have you watched any episodes of the third season for Attack On Titan yet? What are your thoughts on the closing theme? Let us know what your thoughts are by leaving a comment in the comment section below!

