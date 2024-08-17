ATTACK ON TITAN: THE LAST ATTACK Film Announced With November Theatrical Release

The Attack on Titan anime series concluded in November 2023, ending an impressive 10-year run that consisted of 94 episodes spread across four seasons. Soon, however, fans will get to re-experience the thrilling ending of the series thanks to a new movie, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack.

Announced on social media, the two Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS anime parts are being collected and re-released as an anime film, due to release in theaters across Japan later this year. A teaser for the compilation film was released alongside a visual, confirming the movie's November 8th release in Japan. There's no word yet on whether or not it will be released in North America.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack isn't just a compilation film. It will feature improved visuals and cuts from the original version, with a runtime of 145 minutes and 5.1ch surround sound.

Series director Yuichiro Hayashi is returning to direct the film. Commenting on The Last Attack, Hayashi said:

“I originally drew the storyboards [for THE FINAL CHAPTERS] with the idea that it would be watched as a single movie. So, having the opportunity to have everyone watch it in the best possible environment, the theater, is a dream come true for me.”

Both parts of Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS are already available to watch on Crunchyroll alongside the rest of the popular anime series. For those unfamiliar with the anime, the synopsis reads:

Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!

Adapted from the manga series of the same name by Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan is a dark fantasy anime produced by Wit Studio (Seasons 1-3) and MAPPA (Season 4). The series received universal critical acclaim alongside numerous accolades. Many consider it to be one of the greatest anime series of all time, praised for its storytelling, animation, action sequences, voice acting, and overall themes.