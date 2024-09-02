ATTACK ON TITAN To Announce Special Project On 15th Anniversary This Month

Despite the Attack on Titan manga and anime series both having ended over the last couple of years, the dark fantasy series remains popular. With the 15th anniversary of the manga coming up, the social media team has announced some exciting news.

A special new project will be revealed on September 9th — 15 years after the manga first debuted in the first-ever issue of Kodansha's monthly magazine Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine. We don't have any details about this mystery project, although it does sound like it's something to read rather than watch.

"On September 9, Attack on Titan will celebrate its 15th anniversary since its manga serialization began! To celebrate the anniversary, we will announce a new project that readers can enjoy together, so please look forward to it!" the teaser tweet reads.

Written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, the Attack on Titan manga first debuted in September 2009. It concluded in April 2021 with its chapters collected in 34 tankobon volumes. the series is published for North America in English by Kodansha USA, which describes the story:

A century ago, the grotesque giants known as Titans appeared and consumed all but a few thousand humans. The survivors took refuge behind giant walls. Today, the threat of the Titans is a distant memory, and a boy named Eren yearns to explore the world beyond Wall Maria. But what began as a childish dream will become an all-too-real nightmare when the Titans return and humanity is once again on the brink of extinction…

An anime series adaptation premiered in 2013 and ran for four seasons, concluding in November 2023. Wit Studio produced Seasons 1-3, with MAPPA taking over for the fourth and final season. In total, the Attack on Titan anime series ran for 94 episodes. Fans can stream the series on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Crunchyroll's description of the anime series reads:

Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!

It was also recently announced that Attack on Titan will be returning to theaters with the release of a new movie, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack. Announced last month, the two Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS anime parts are being collected and re-released as an anime film in theaters across Japan this November. It isn't just a compilation film, it will feature improved visuals and cuts from the original version.

What announcement are you hoping for on the 15th anniversary of Attack on Titan?