ATTACK ON TITAN Teases Its Return With New Promotional Video
The official PONY CANYON YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.24-minute promotional video for the upcoming Season 3 Part 2 of the action military anime series Attack on Titan. The video shows quick scenes of the new footage coming in the second part of the current season but mostly shows scenes from the first part.
Wit Studio's action post-apocalyptic anime series, Attack on Titan, is teasing its return in Season 3 Part 2 with this new promotional video. Here is more on the series.
The video also reveals the opening and ending theme song artists. The opening artist is Linked Horizon and the ending theme is performed by cinema staff. Part 2 of Season 3 will be launching in April with no specific day revealed.
The manga series that inspired this anime is written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama and has been published by Kodansha in the Bessatsu Shonen magazine since September 9, 2009. The series has 27 volumes out right now and Kodansha USA holds the North American license.
Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!
Attack on Titan Season 3 can be found in Crunchyroll with English subtitles
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]