BANDAI NAMCO's DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Will Have Loot Boxes For Cosmetic Items
Users with early copies of the game have discovered that Bandai Namco's Dragon Ball FighterZ will have a form of loot boxes called Z Capsules. The loot boxes, or Z Capsules, in Dragon Ball FighterZ will be cosmetic only, allowing players to customize the game’s roster of fighters as well as their lobby avatar.
Dragon Ball FighterZ stands as being one of the big video game releases of 2018, and it may be bringing with it a trend that stirred up quite a bit of controversy and debate last year.
Luckily for fans, the loot boxes in the game will not be purchased through micotransactions, but rather using two different kinds of in-game currency that you earn through out game play.
The first kind of in-game currency in Dragon Ball FighterZ is called Zeni, which players will earn by competing in the game’s battles. The second kind of currency is called Premium Z Coins, which are earned by trading in duplicate items found in Z Capsules. The name of Premium Z Coins certainly suggests that players will be able to purchase them with microtransactions eventually, but that’s just speculation at this time. Take a look at the screenshot of the two currencies down below.
Although both currencies are free at the moment, it would be strange if Bandai Namco isn’t planning on implementing microtransactions eventually. What would be the purpose of having two different in-game currencies and bother using a loot box system at all? Of course, it could be that Bandai Namco originally planned on including microtransactions for Dragon Ball FighterZ‘s loot boxes, only to reverse this decision after Star Wars Battlefront 2 kicked off the ongoing loot box controversy.
Then again, there’s a chance that Bandai Namco has never had any intentions to include microtransactions in Dragon Ball FighterZ. Some games in the past have included loot box-like systems without microtransactions, and while Dragon Ball FighterZ could follow in the footsteps of titles like Call of Duty: WW2 and patch them in later, that remains to be seen.
In good new for fans, Dragon Ball FighterZ doesn’t appear to be locking away any major characters like Goku or the God of Destruction Beerus behind them, its loot boxes may not cause as much of a stir as Star Wars Battlefront 2. However, it will still be interesting to see how fans react to loot boxes being in the game at all.
What are your thoughts on the loot boxes? Are you glad that there are not any micro transactions in the game? Which character will you be playing when the game comes out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
A new contender is coming for the fighting game throne! DRAGON BALL FighterZ is fighting, for a new generation. On January 26th, 2018 prepare to do battle with Goku, Trunks, Hit, Beerus and more! Dragon Ball FighterZ will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]