BANDAI NAMCO'S New Streaming Service &CAST!!! Offers New Anime Shows
Bandai Namco Entertainment has revealed its new streaming service called &CAST!!!. It will be offered as a smartphone app and has started accepting pre-registrations for its Spring 2018 launch. It will have various channels that users can enjoy with the cast (channel providers) and other viewers using their avatars. Check out the new official promo video for the app down below!
Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed its new streaming service "&CAST!!!" that will be offered as a smartphone app and started accepting pre-registrations for its Spring 2018 launch today on January 22.
One of the main channels on the app is "Eighrraid Channel" which will introduce behind-the-scenes elements from an upcoming sci-fi battle anime named Sakkai Eightraid. In its official streaming programs, director Yoshinobu Sena (Vampire Holmes) will join as MC to explain various processes of making anime. The anime itself will also be streamed on the channel in the app.
The story of Sakkai Eightraid focuses on the battles against monsters "Eight" that come from an parallel world "Sakkai." They appear through the holes "Prism" in various places in the world and can be defeated only with the superpower "Skuld." The government establishes a military organization "Norn" for countering the threat of Eight. The whole operation to eliminate Eight is called "Eightraid." During the battle, Asuma Yahara, a boy who can use an ancient weapon, joins Norn. Is he a trump card to save the human race?
Here is a quick look at some of the other channels that will be on the app!
The Tales of Ambassador channel
The Mikimiko channel
The Share Houchu! channel
The Gakuen Shitsuji channel
What are your thoughts on the app and announcement? Do you think it will do better than Amazon's Anime Strike? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]