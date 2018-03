BATMAN NINJA Anime's Latest Trailer Reveals More Cast And The Debut Date

Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd's time displacement machine transports many of Batman's worst enemies to feudal Japan - along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies - including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family - to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.

Earlier today the official Japanese website for the Batman Ninja anime began streaming a new trailer, in the trailer more of the cast were revealed to fans as well as the official debut date of June 15th.Check out the latest trailer for Batman Ninja down below!Take a look at all of the newly announced cast members down below:Takehito Koyasu as Gorilla GroddAtsuko Tanaka as Poison IvyJunichi Suwabe as DeathstrokeChō as PenguinToshiyuki Morikawa as Two-FaceKenta Miyake as BaneYuuki Kaji as RobinKengo Kawanishi as Red RobinDaisuke Ono as NightwingAkira Ishida as Red HoodHouchu Ohtsuka as AlfredHere is a picture of the cast members faces above the character they will be acting as!The four previously announced cast members are:Kouichi Yamadera as BatmanWataru Takagi as JokerAi Kakuma as CatwomanRie Kugimiya as Harley QuinnHere is the official poster visual for the film as well as the synopsis of the film down below:What are your thoughts on the new trailer? Are you excited for this unusual take on the popular super hero Batman? Do you think this will be received well? Sound off with your thoughts below!