ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Actor Jai Courtney Clarifies Apparent Sequel Tease

Alita: Battle Angel debuted in theatres back in February 2019. The live-action cyberpunk film was directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron. It's based on the Japanese manga series of the same name from the 1990s by artist Yukito Kishiro.

From a $170 million budget, Alita: Battle Angel ended up earning a total of $404 million at the box office. Though performing decently financially, Alita: Battle Angel didn't receive many massively favourable reviews. Nonetheless, the film certainly struck a cord with quite a few people who now call themselves the "Alita Army."



They've done their best to will a sequel into existence, even going so far as hiring a plane with a banner to fly over the Academy Awards red carpet, and remain hopeful that one will eventually see the light of day. Something which this hopeful group of people grasped onto a couple of months ago was a photo posted to social media by actor Jai Courtney.

Courtney featured in Alita: Battle Angel. Said photo featured the actor wearing a motion-capture suit akin to that which he wore for the film in question. However, unfortunately, Courtney recently told CinemaBlend that the selfie had nothing to do with Alita after all. "I can tell you this, it wasn’t for Alita: Battle Angel. So, sorry CinemaBlend audience. It was another thing."

The actor went on to reveal that it was actually to do with Netflix's Love, Death + Robots. "I actually got the chance to go do an episode of Love Death + Robots on Netflix. Some good friends of mine were involved in making it… It’s this Tim Miller/David Fincher creation, and it was a chance to get off the couch during quarantine and do something completely different."

So, no dice this time around Alita Army but keep your heads up!