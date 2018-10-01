BEATLESS Anime Series Streams 2nd Promo Video 2 Days Before Premiere

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Satoshi Hase and redjuice's Beatless novel started streaming the second promotional video for the series on Wednesday.

Today the official website for the anime adaptation of Satoshi Hase and redjuice's Beatless Novel started streaming the second official promo video for the series two days before its premiere! The anime will premiere on January 12 on MBS and TBS, and on January 13 on BS-TBS, and will air in the "Animeism" programming block. Amazon is exclusively streaming titles from the Animeism block to 200 countries through its Amazon Prime Video service.



Seiji Mizushima ( Gundam OO, Fullmetal Alchemist, Un-Go) will be directing the Diomedea production with Tatsuya Takahashi (Eromanga Sensei) and Go Zappa (Blend S, Angel's 3Piece) writing and Hiroko Yaguchi (Aikatsu !, Un-Go) on character design.



Beatless Synopsis: One-hundred years into the future. A world in which society is mostly operated by humanoid robots called hIE. With the introduction of an ultra-advanced AI that surpasses human intelligence, beings that mankind is yet to fully comprehend made from materials far too advanced for human technology begin coming into being. Lacia, an hIE equipped with a black coffin-shaped device, is one of these. In boy-meets-girl fashion, 17-year-old Arato Endo has a fateful encounter with the artificial Lacia. For what purpose were these artificial beings created? Amid questions regarding the coexistence of these artificial beings and humans, a 17-year-old boy makes a decision...

