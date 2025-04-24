ÜBEL BLATT Anime First Season Now Available In English Dub On Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has officially released the English dub for all 12 episodes of the dark fantasy anime Übel Blatt, based on Etorouji Shiono's acclaimed manga series. The dub was made available worldwide on Prime Video, expanding accessibility for international audiences eager to dive into the dark fantasy series’ gritty and action-packed world. Here is a subtitled trailer for new viewers to get a small taste of what the show is about:

Pony Canyon describes the story for the anime as:

Rumors stir throughout the land: when the wielder of the black sword draws his dark blade, all who stand in its path are torn asunder...! Köinzell, the mysterious young boy who carries the black sword, undeniably wields it with exceptional skill, but can he truly be responsible for the bloody rumors? Pursued by the Traitorous Lances, four powerful warriors who were thought to have been defeated by the Seven Heroes, the strength of the young swordsman will be tested to its limit. At battle's end, only the shocking truth of Köinzell's quest will stand above the corpses of his enemies... An epic fantasy on the grandest of scales!

The English voice cast for the dub features a lineup of experienced talent, here is a few of the stars:

Jeannie Tirado as Peepi

Kyle McCarley as Koinzell

Ryan Colt Levy as Wied

Abby Trott as Altea

The anime originally premiered in Japan on January 10th, 2025, airing on Tokyo MX at 24:30 JST (January 11th at 12:30 a.m.). Prime Video streamed new episodes weekly beginning January 11th at 1:30 a.m. JST (11:30 a.m. ET).

Übel Blatt began as a manga series serialized in Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine in 2004. It quickly gained a loyal following for its dark themes, morally complex characters, and intricate storytelling. Some fans have even described it as Lord Of The Rings meets Berserk. In 2011, Shiono penned a side story titled Übel Blatt Gaiden, which was published in Young Gangan Big. After a brief hiatus, the main series resumed in Big Gangan magazine later that same year and concluded with its 23rd compiled volume in June 2019.

Yen Press has licensed and released the full Übel Blatt manga series in English to reach more fans across the globe. They also released a special 3-in-1 omnibus edition hit shelves on December 17th, 2024, offering fans a way to binge and to experience the saga in it's entirety.

Building on the hype, Shiono launched a sequel manga, Übel Blatt II: The Knights of the Deceased King, in Square Enix’s Monthly Big Gangan magazine in February 2024. Set one year after the climactic battle with Glenn, the sequel explores a fractured empire under Empress Elseria. Koinzell, who is revealed to be Lord Viceroy Ascheriit, works alongside trusted allies to restore order. However, a new threat looms in the southern frontier: the Knights of the Fallen King, loyalists of Glenn bent on chaos and rebellion.

With the English dub of the anime pumping out episodes and a manga sequel in full swing, Übel Blatt is continuing to expand its universe, inviting both longtime fans and newcomers to explore its rich, battle-scarred world.

Will you be watching this anime on Prime Video? Are you a dark fantasty enjoyer? Let us know your thoughts on the anime in the comments below!

As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime news!