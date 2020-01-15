CASTLEVANIA Director Still Not In A Position To Develop BERSERK For Netflix
Since the release and end of the 90s version of the Berserk anime series, fans have been clamoring for the continuation, but so far, no one has managed to deliver a worthy successor. However, a while back, the director behind Castlevania on Netflix was showing some true interest.
If you've been waiting a long time for a promising rendition of the Black Swordsman arc from Berserk, then you may have to continue waiting for a long time to come.
Fast forward a few years and Samuel Deats has yet to get his hands on the property, and will likely never get the chance to. Nevertheless, fans are still super excited about seeing a modern adaptation that is quality and made with lots of love.
With that in mind, one fan contacted Deats on Twitter, and asked him about Berserk. The following is what he had to say in his response.
Right now, the past version of the Black Swordsman was terrible at best, and it has everything to do with the animation. A newer version would have to solve this problem 100 percent before anything else if any future director wants to keep the fans happy.
Let’s hope the good folks at Netflix get the chance to have a go at Berserk in the near future if even a live-action take.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]