New BERSERK (2016) TV Anime To Kickoff Season 2 April 7
To say fans were a little disappointed with the art direction taken for the 2016 Berserk anime series is an understatement. However, Studio Millepensee and Studio GEMBA gradually improved the quality of the CG over the course of the show- from the abysmal quality of the first three episodes to the passable levels of the first season finale. For that reason and the fact that Kentaro Miura's dark fantasy manga remains a pillar of excellence to this day leads even the most jaded of anime fans to have hope for the anime's second season. Still, it's probably best to raise expectation levels no further until the first footage is revealed.
The Berserk TV anime will premiere its second season on April 7. Millepensee and GEMBA gradually improved the show's cg quality over the course of the first season so there's cause for optimism.
Now branded for death and destined to be hunted by demons until the day he dies, Guts embarks on a journey to defy such a gruesome fate, as waves of beasts relentlessly pursue him. Steeling his resolve, he takes up the monstrous blade Dragonslayer and vows to exact vengeance on the one responsible, hunting down the very man he once looked up to and considered a friend.
Along the way, he encounters some unlikely allies, such as a small elf named Puck, and Isidro, a young thief looking to learn swordsmanship from the former mercenary. As the ragtag group slowly comes together after having decided to join Guts in his quest, they will face incredible danger unlike anything they have ever experienced before.
Looks Like The New BERSERK Anime Is Only 12 Episodes
Details on Berserk's Blu-ray box set have revealed that the currently ongoing CG anime from GEMBA and Millepensee will only consist of 12 episodes, which contradicts previous rumors that this was a 2-cour show.
New BERSERK Anime Teaser Reveals Theme Song
A new promo video for the upcoming Berserk anime has revealed a new theme song, "Inferno" from 9mm Parabellum Bullet. The GEMBA and Millepensee and collaboration premieres July 01 and tackles the Black Swordsman arc.
BERSERK Anime Gets Premiere Date And New Key Art
The new Berserk anime just received an official premiere date and released some new art of Guts, Puck, Isidro, Serpico and Farnese. Crunchyroll will be streaming the new series as it airs.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]