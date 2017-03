New BERSERK (2016) TV Anime To Kickoff Season 2 April 7

Now branded for death and destined to be hunted by demons until the day he dies, Guts embarks on a journey to defy such a gruesome fate, as waves of beasts relentlessly pursue him. Steeling his resolve, he takes up the monstrous blade Dragonslayer and vows to exact vengeance on the one responsible, hunting down the very man he once looked up to and considered a friend.



Along the way, he encounters some unlikely allies, such as a small elf named Puck, and Isidro, a young thief looking to learn swordsmanship from the former mercenary. As the ragtag group slowly comes together after having decided to join Guts in his quest, they will face incredible danger unlike anything they have ever experienced before.

To say fans were a little disappointed with the art direction taken for theanime series is an understatement. However, Studio Millepensee and Studio GEMBA gradually improved the quality of the CG over the course of the show- from the abysmal quality of the first three episodes to the passable levels of the first season finale. For that reason and the fact that Kentaro Miura's dark fantasy manga remains a pillar of excellence to this day leads even the most jaded of anime fans to have hope for the anime's second season. Still, it's probably best to raise expectation levels no further until the first footage is revealed.