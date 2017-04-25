New Eerie BERSERK The Black Swordsman Clip Will Leave You With Chills.
Funimation has released a new clip of the hit anime series Berserk. In the clip, the rumors of the Black Swordsman has been spreading like wildfire across the land... Berserk has is currently on Season 2 (Crunchyroll) and for those who are behind on the series, they can watch season 1 on Funimation!
Check out latest Berserk from Funimation is on eerie ride filled with rumors of cultists and much more. Hit the jump and check it out!
About Beserk:
Peer into the dark once more—the Black Swordsman roars again! Branded for death and hunted by demons forevermore, Guts embarks on a journey to escape his fate and get his revenge on the man he once considered a friend. With his monstrous blade, Dragonslayer, he and a band of unlikely allies will face danger unlike any they’ve ever experienced before. The answers he seeks lie shrouded in the night.
