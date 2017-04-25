New Eerie BERSERK The Black Swordsman Clip Will Leave You With Chills.

Related Headlines

BERSERK Manga To Resume This Month After 6-Month Hiatus Before the second season of the Berserk 2016 anime kicks off this April, the long-running manga series from Kentaro Miura will resume publication after going on hiatus back in September 2016.

New BERSERK (2016) TV Anime To Kickoff Season 2 April 7 The Berserk TV anime will premiere its second season on April 7. Millepensee and GEMBA gradually improved the show's cg quality over the course of the first season so there's cause for optimism.