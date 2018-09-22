BLACK CLOVER Gets A New Key Visual For Its Second Season

The anime series, Black Clover, has released the third key visual for the upcoming second season. The picture showcases the "Awakening" of Asta and is drawn by Takeda Yuko, the character designer.



This is the first time we see Asta with the Demon-Dweller sword shining with a strong white color. The demon wing makes another appearance, teasing the inevitable transformation we will see in the new season.



The anime gave broadcast information as well. They will transmit the Black Clover Selectin - Black Beef Masterpiece Selection. On October 14, the 14th episode titled Temple Emperor will be broadcasted. They will start transmitting the new episodes weekly.



Yoshihara Tatsuya is directing, Takahashi Stellar is under prop design, Shinki Aiko does color design and Pierrot animates the project.





