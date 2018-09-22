BLACK CLOVER Gets A New Key Visual For Its Second Season
The anime series, Black Clover, has released the third key visual for the upcoming second season. The picture showcases the "Awakening" of Asta and is drawn by Takeda Yuko, the character designer.
Authors Tabata and Yuuki's magic comedy fantasy manga, Black Clover, has released a new key visual for the anime adaptation's second season. Beware of spoilers, since this reveals a big plot point.
This is the first time we see Asta with the Demon-Dweller sword shining with a strong white color. The demon wing makes another appearance, teasing the inevitable transformation we will see in the new season.
The anime gave broadcast information as well. They will transmit the Black Clover Selectin - Black Beef Masterpiece Selection. On October 14, the 14th episode titled Temple Emperor will be broadcasted. They will start transmitting the new episodes weekly.
Yoshihara Tatsuya is directing, Takahashi Stellar is under prop design, Shinki Aiko does color design and Pierrot animates the project.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]