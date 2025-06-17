DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC "Etiquette Movie" To Be Shown In Theaters

Ahead of the theatrical release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc, Toho Animation will be screening an "etiquette" video in theaters across Japan.

Beginning June 20th, select films showing in Toho Cinemas in Japan will have a brief "etiquette" video remind moviegoers of proper behavior in theaters, including silencing your phone, no talking, and no flash photography. In the case of Demon Slayer, there may also be a remind for viewers not to record movie footage and post it online.

Toho Animation and ufotable are collaborating on the video which will feature the return of Tengen Uzui and his three wives. A brief preview of what we can expect from the etiquette video was shared online. The etiquette video will be shown in select theaters from June 20th to July 17th.

Etiquette videos are common in Japanese theaters and shown at almost every major theater chains, so this isn't completely unheard of. It's a little less common in the west, as etiquette reminders are typically done with static slides or generic pre-show messages.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Arc is an upcoming trilogy of films adapting the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga. The trilogy will cover both the Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown arcs, culminating in the Demon Slayer Corps’ decisive showdown against Muzan Kibutsuji in the series’ ultimate battle. The first film in the trilogy is scheduled to premiere in Japan on July 18, 2025. It will release in North America a few months later on September 12, 2025.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

It was recently announced that the first trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Arc will be released later this month on June 28th as part of a special seven-night broadcast of the Demon Slayer anime. The week-long event will take us from the Mugen Train Arc to the Hashira Training Arc, leading directly into the Infinity Castle Arc movie trilogy.