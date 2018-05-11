BLACK CLOVER Has Cast Ladros And Witch Queen's Voice Actors

The 49th issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from Shueisha has announced two new cast members joining the Black Clover series. Takeshi Kusao will be voicing Ladros and Ryoko Gi will be voicing Witch Queen. The series is entering its Witches' Forest arc which covers chapters 74 to 101 from the manga.



The Witch Queen is a powerful sorcerer that uses Blood, Healing and Creation magic. She possesses powerful magic and is, as her name suggests, the leader and queen of the Witches. Ladros is a mage from the Diamond Kingdom and one of the Eight Shining Generals. He is also a force to reckon with, he can use Reinforcement Magic which makes him way stronger, faster and basically boosts his attributes.



The series is directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, Hajime Takakuwa is the sound director and Kumi Kouda and Itowokashi have theme song performances. It has been airing since October 3, 2017 and is animated by Studio Pierrot while Funimation has the English license.



Takeshi Kusao - Ladros









Ryoko Gi - Witch Queen



