BLACK CLOVER Has Found Mereoleona Vermillion's Voice Actor
The official Black Clover website has shared the voice actress behind one of the most popular characters in the manga, Mereoleona Vermillion. Junko Minagaway will be lending her voice to the first daughter of House Vermillion.
Studio Pierrot's magic shonen anime series, Black Clover, has revealed the voice actress behind the popular character Mereoleona Vermillion. Here are the details on the new addition to the cast.
Mereoleona Vermillion is the captain of the Crimson Lion squad and the Royal Knights squad as well. She will be making her first appearance in the anime series' episode 70, which is just two episodes away. The character has been a hit with fans due to her hostile attitude and short temper, as well as power set.
Her first appearance in the manga was in chapter 105, part of the manga's 12th volume Arc 7 and titled Two New Stars. The anime premiered in Japan on October 2017 and is now continuing its first season with 68 episodes out right now. Crunchyroll is streaming the show with English subtitles and Funimation streams the English dub.
In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder’s magic. Asta’s is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent’s spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!
Black Clover is streaming in Crunchyroll with English subtitles and Funimation with English dubs
