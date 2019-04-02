BLACK CLOVER Has Found Mereoleona Vermillion's Voice Actor

Studio Pierrot's magic shonen anime series, Black Clover , has revealed the voice actress behind the popular character Mereoleona Vermillion. Here are the details on the new addition to the cast.

The official Black Clover website has shared the voice actress behind one of the most popular characters in the manga, Mereoleona Vermillion. Junko Minagaway will be lending her voice to the first daughter of House Vermillion.



Mereoleona Vermillion is the captain of the Crimson Lion squad and the Royal Knights squad as well. She will be making her first appearance in the anime series' episode 70, which is just two episodes away. The character has been a hit with fans due to her hostile attitude and short temper, as well as power set.



Her first appearance in the manga was in chapter 105, part of the manga's 12th volume Arc 7 and titled Two New Stars. The anime premiered in Japan on October 2017 and is now continuing its first season with 68 episodes out right now. Crunchyroll is streaming the show with English subtitles and Funimation streams the English dub.