BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS Releases DLC Character Charlotte And A Free Update

Developer Ilinx's action adventure role-playing game, Black Clover: Quarter Knights , has revealed two things: the latest DLC character in Charlotte and a free update for everyone. Here is more.

Publisher Bandai Namco has announced that the latest DLC character Charlotte is now available and a free update for every player is live. Charlotte comes in The Royal Magic Knight Set which also includes a special challenge scenario.



Here is the official description of the update from Bandai:

Alliance Battle A brand-new online mode. Alliance Battle uses players online ranking to match them against similar level opponents—but with teams decided via the result of a pre-match question. The two teams will compete against each other across multiple battles (Zone Control, Treasure Hunt, and Crystal Carry) to decide the winner. The winning team will receive a unique in-game reward, while the losing team will also receive a small consolation prize. Gallery Mode

In this mode, players can freely remake their favorite scenes or create original ones by using different characters, poses, effects and backgrounds. Players will also be able to view other players’ creations and compare masterpieces!



Charlotte is a noblewoman of House Roselei and the captain of the Blue Rose squad. She uses Briar and Creation Magic to form, create and manipulate briars. Her magic attacks in the game will be probably modeled after the anime. However, there is nothing official regarding her gameplay or moveset.



This is the installment #2 for the game which also includes a new outfit and custom voice pack for Yami. The Magic Knights Comedy Set is here and some new player icons. The DLC pack is going for $4.99. Below are some images of Charlotte in action and Yami's new outfit.