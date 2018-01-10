BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS Video Game Is Getting A Manga Adaptation
The magazine Weekly Shonen Jump has revealed that the anime video game, Black Clover: Quartet Knights, will be getting a manga series adaptation.
Developer Ilinx's action adventure role-playing game, Black Clover: Quarter Knights, will be getting a manga adaptation. Here is more information on the upcoming series.
The manga is titled Black Clover Gaiden: Quartet Knights. According to ANN, the game will launch on the Shonen Jump app and website on October 7.
The manga will be adapting the main storyline from the game, so it will probably just be a repeat of the plot but in a manga this time.
Yumiya Tashiro is the artist, Yuki Tabata did the original work and Bandai Namco is helping with the project.
The video game is out right now for PlayStation 4 and PC. The game has two special editions: the deluxe edition and film set bundle.
Humanity once came close to being decimated by demons. It was just one mage who saved humankind, known thereafter as the Wizard King and regarded as a legend. For generations, the Wizard King has protected the people of this magical world. Based on the hit manga and anime series, prepare for a new legend to enter the fray in Black Clover: Quartet Knights!
