BLEACH Creator Is Confident And Excited For The Japanese Live-Action Adaptation Of His Series

Bleach will be one of the next franchises to get a live-action adaptation from Warner Bros. Japan. The creator is confident and hopeful in saying that the live-action adaptation is a faithful one.

“For the Japanese live-action version, I feel that we have come close to the original work,” Kubo said. “I am really looking forward to it."

Ichigo Kurosaki is a High School student, living in Karakura town. He is able to see ghosts, as well as hollows. Later he meet up with Kuchiki Rukia, a death god in Japan later he found out himself he is a death god as well. Ichigo Kurosaki now with the power are able to protect the Karakura town from hollows.

Tite Kubo sat down with a weekly radio show just recently. The artist talked extensively about his work on, and Kubo touched upon its various live-action plans. After discussing how he shut down Hollywood’s now-failed plans for Ichigo Kurosaki, Kubo turned his attention to the Japanese adaptation that has recently finished wrapping.As always, the fans will still be wary and critical of the adaptation, but it is hopeful and relieving to hear that Kubo is confident in throwing his weight behind the adaptation. The artist is very protective of thefranchise, and Kubo said he shut down the franchise’s Hollywood debut because it didn’t sit well with him.During his recent interview, the creator said the U.S. take onwas good but had very little to do with his story. The film’s massive budget was gained at the cost of integrity, and Kubo said he requested lots of script corrections from Warner Bros. before he signed off on anything. Ultimately, the rights to the franchise turned over, and Warner Bros. Japan took over the adaptation. The film wrapped production last year, and its first teaser dropped back in July.So far, opinions about the film have been mixed with fans; The teaser did impress audiences thanks to Ichigo Kurosaki's looks, but its special effects fell flat. It is no easy task to bring Hollows to life, and many fans have questioned if Japan has the CGI capabilities and budgeting to make the corrupt souls look properly terrifying. There is no set release date for the adaptation either, but the teaser did sayis eyeing a 2018 premiere as of right now.Here is the official teaser of the Japanese live-action adaptation of Bleach for your viewing pleasure! Let us know what your thoughts on the teaser in the comments down below!What are your thoughts on the news? What did you think of the Live-Action teaser? Are you hopeful like the creator is for the series? Do you think it will do better than previous Japanese live-action adaptation of anime? Let us know all your thoughts in the comment section below!