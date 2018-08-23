BLEACH 2018 Movie Is Coming to Netflix and We're Extremely Happy

Bleach 2018, a live action movie which has already aired in Japan, is set to come to Netflix in the near future. September 14 is the date, so keep an eye out because our review will come soon after.

Bleach, the movie, is a huge success in Japan, and that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. The reviews are positive, which means, the chances of a sequel in the distant future is quite high.

For us folks in the West, it should be noted that the film premiered back in July of this year, but only in selected markets. Now, not everyone wants to go to the theaters, so what’s the next option, then?

Well, we’re not going to recommend pirating, which is why we were quite happy when Netflix announced that Bleach 2018 is coming in September of this year. This is a big deal for anime fans in the West and other parts of the world because now we’ll be able to watch this movie without leaving the house.

This is the first time fans have been given the chance to watch Bleach in live action, so what Netflix has managed to accomplish is quite extraordinary. Then again, the streaming has been slowly investing a lot in several anime properties, so getting the streaming rights for Bleach 2018 is just another step in the right direction.

Netflix’s description:

"When high schooler Ichigo is suddenly given reaper abilities, he really wants to give the powers back. But he'll have to reap some souls first."

I have yet to tune into this movie, but since the Netflix air date is on September 14, which isn’t far away, then everyone should keep an eye out for a review soon after.