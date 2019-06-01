BLEACH: CAN'T FEAR YOUR OWN WORLD Characters To Appear In BLEACH: BRAVE SOULS Mobile Game
The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has revealed that several characters from author Ryohgo Narita's supernatural shonen novel series, Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World, will appear in the mobile game Bleach: Brave Souls. The game is set out to hit mobile devices this spring. The original manga creator and writer Tite Kubo is supervising the appearance/design of Ichiro in the mobile game.
Here are the characters appearing in the game
Ayumu Murase as Hikone Ubuginu
Kenjiro Tsuda as Tokinada Tsunayashiro
Kubo illustrated the image you can see below. The game hit the China App Store already and will be available in the Google Play Store on November 22, there is no information on a North American release. The game will let players control the main characters from the manga like Ichigo. Described as a 3D hack-and-slash, this game has easy controls that only require a touch on the screen. There will be quests to complete, scenarios from the anime will appear and multiplayer is enabled, invite friends to play.
The previous Bleach game, Bleach Brave Souls, came out on January 15, 2016 and is available for both Android and iOS devices right now. The game recently celebrated its 36 million worldwide downloads, the developer is teasing new promotional content and more campaigns to earn Spirit Orbs.
As head of the Seireitei Communication, Hisagi uses his journalistic skills to investigate when there is an attempted assassination aimed at the four great Noble Houses. An unknown Shinigami attacks the Quincy and the Arrancar that survived in Hueco Mundo. And with a rapidly growing, mysterious religious group in the Human World, there is turmoil in each of the three main realms of existence. It all connects to the new head of the Tsunayashiro family, one of the four great Noble Houses.
