BLEACH Creator Tite Kubo Has Just Unveiled A First Look At His Next Project
The Bleach manga ended just a little over 2 years ago and fans have been wondering what series creator Tite Kubo has been doing with his free time. Was he hard at work on his next series or taking a well-deserved break? Well, it seems Tite has been working but for how long is anyone's guess.
As part of Weekly Shonen Jump's year-long celebration of its 50th Anniversary, Bleach creator Tite Kubo is releasing a special one-shot manga titled, Burn the Witch.
Unveiled today was the first look at his new One-shot series, titled Burn the Witch. In manga terminology, a one-shot is the equivalent of a single issue comic book. However, it's often that manga creator go on to turn their one-shots into full-blown series, especially mangakas of Kubo-san's stature.
The one-shot was commissioned as part of Weekly Shonen Jump's year-long celebration of its 50th Anniversary. Several notable manga creators will release special one-shot mangas. Kubu's issue will be published in the edition that goes on sale July 14th.
Interestingly enough, the 62-page one-shot is described as a love comedy.
