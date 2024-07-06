BLEACH: THOUSAND-YEAR BLOOD WAR PART 3 - THE CONFLICT Release Window Announced

It's been an exciting weekend for Bleach fans at Anime Expo 2024. Not only did we get the announcement of a new Bleach video game, but those who attended the event also got an update on the third cour of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict will be released later this year, premiering in Japan in October 2024. We don't have a global premiere date, unfortunately.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is, of course, based on the Bleach manga series by Tite Kubo and a direct sequel to the Bleach anime series. It's an adaptation of the manga's final story arc, the "Thousand-Year Blood War." The Conflict is the third part of a planned four cours.

The first cour, The Blood War, premiered in Japan in October 2022 and ran for 13 episodes, ending in December of the same year. The second cour, The Separation, was broadcast in Japan from July to September 2023 and also consisted of 13 episodes.

Both seasons of the series are available to stream in the United States on Hulu, courtesy of VIZ Media. Episodes are available with English subs and dubs. The English dub features returning cast members Johnny Yong Bosch as Ichigo Kurosaki, Michelle Ruff as Rukia Kuchiki, and more.

The synopsis for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War reads:

Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger. When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich. Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: “Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.” The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end—as Ichigo Kurosaki’s final battle begins!

In addition to the premiere date, Viz Media shared a video online feature comments from the production staff as well as our first key visual for the new cour.

“Part 3 will show some brand-new, never-before-seen BLEACH content!”



Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is directed by Tomohisa Taguchi at Studio Pierrot. Taguchi also wrote the series with Masashi Kudo designing the characters and Shiro Sagisu composing the music.