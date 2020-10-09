BURN THE WITCH Manga From Tite Kubo To Continue With Season 2

Bleach creator Tite Kubo's Burn the Witch was initially announced for a short 4 chapter run but it appears that the new addition to Weekly Shonen Jump might be a seasonal title.

After much fanfare around its the initial announcement of Tite Kubo's Bleach spinoff/continuation, Burn the Witch, manga fans were a bit disappointed to learn that the series was only going to consist of 4 chapters. Well, a new add in Weekly Shonen Jump has revealed that Burn the Witch will be back for a second season.

Burn the Witch Manga will be continuing with a ‘Season 2’ coming soon. Burn the Witch Volume 1 on the other hand will be releasing on October 2nd. pic.twitter.com/sEqsGbauoD — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) September 10, 2020

Could seasonal manga titles become a thing in the manga industry? Manga creators are known to work themselves into sometimes, physically debilitating injuries as they sit hunched over a drawing board, working for hours on end. This style has led to numerous delays in some fan favorite titles as their creators increase in age and become unable to keep up with the rigors of producing a new manga chapter, week after week.

Going the seasonal route will allow Tite Kubo to work at his own pace and not sacrifice on his artistic standards. Weekly Shonen Jump has contained individual chapters of Burn the Witch since the August 24 issue. The first volume (a collection of chapters-think trade paperback) of the series will be released on October 2, which is the same day that the Burn the Witch anime film from Studio Colorido will drop. Crunchyroll will be releasing the film in a 3-episode format.

What do you think about Burn the Witch and manga in general adopting a seasonal format? Let us know in the comment section below!