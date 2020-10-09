BURN THE WITCH Manga From Tite Kubo To Continue With Season 2

After much fanfare around its the initial announcement of Tite Kubo's Bleach spinoff/continuation, Burn the Witch, manga fans were a bit disappointed to learn that the series was only going to consist of 4 chapters. Well, a new add in Weekly Shonen Jump has revealed that Burn the Witch will be back for a second season.
Could seasonal manga titles become a thing in the manga industry? Manga creators are known to work themselves into sometimes, physically debilitating injuries as they sit hunched over a drawing board, working for hours on end. This style has led to numerous delays in some fan favorite titles as their creators increase in age and become unable to keep up with the rigors of producing a new manga chapter, week after week.
Going the seasonal route will allow Tite Kubo to work at his own pace and not sacrifice on his artistic standards. Weekly Shonen Jump has contained individual chapters of Burn the Witch since the August 24 issue. The first volume (a collection of chapters-think trade paperback) of the series will be released on October 2, which is the same day that the Burn the Witch anime film from Studio Colorido will drop. Crunchyroll will be releasing the film in a 3-episode format.
BURN THE WITCH is a one-shot manga by Tite Kubo released in the July 16th, 2018 edition of Shonen Jump, detailing a day in the lives of two witches working for the Western Branch of Soul Society, located in Reverse London. It is the first work he has released since the last chapter of Bleach was released in Shonen Jump on August 22nd, 2016, and takes place in the same world as his previous work, set 12 years after the Quincy Blood War and 2 years after the events of chapter 686 (the final Bleach chapter). On August 24, 2020 Burn the Witch officially debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump as an ongoing manga series.
Instead of Hollows, the
soul reapers rangers of Western Soul Society battle dragons, which are (like hollows) invisible to the average human. Dragons are actually something of a natural resource but they become very dangerous beasts when they come into contact with negative human emotions. These dark dragons also have the ability to take over human corpses to become even greater threats.